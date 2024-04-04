Actress Iswarya Menon Trolled On Social Media Over Pet Dog's 'Caste Surname' Offends Netizens

The
trouble
began
when
netizens
took
offence
to
the
use
of
her
pet's
surname,
'Menon,'
which
is
typically
associated
with
the
upper
caste
in
India.
The
caption
of
the
photo,
"Cuddling
my
baby
girl
@coffeemenon
is
all
the
therapy
I
need
💋," sparked
controversy
and
led
to
a
barrage
of
criticism
directed
at
the
actress.
Netizens
React
To
Iswarya
Menon's
Dog's
Name
Several
users
criticised
the
post
for
its
alleged
political
incorrectness,
with
comments
mocking
the
notion
of
a
dog
belonging
to
a
high
caste.
One
user
sarcastically
remarked,
"A
dog
from
a
high
caste," while
another
speculated
about
the
pet's
lineage,
suggesting,
"Coffee
Menon's
mother's
name
must
be
Chinju
Menon
and
his
father
must
be
Dathan
Namboothiri."
The
post
attracted
further
ridicule,
with
comments
questioning
whether
'Menon'
was
a
degree
that
the
dog
had
acquired.
Iswarya
Menon,
who
ventured
into
the
film
industry
in
2012,
gained
recognition
for
her
role
in
the
hit
movie
'Tamil
Padam
2,'
released
in
2018.
She
also
made
a
notable
appearance
in
the
film
'Monsoon
Mangoes,'
starring
alongside
Fahadh
Faasil.
Currently,
she
is
working
on
Mammootty's
upcoming
film,
'Bazooka.'
Beyond
Tamil
and
Malayalam
cinema,
Iswarya
is
actively
involved
in
Telugu
and
Kannada
films,
boasting
a
substantial
following
of
3.2
million
on
Instagram.