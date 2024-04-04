Actress Iswarya Menon Trolled On Social Media Over Pet Dog's 'Caste Surname' Offends Netizens

Iswarya Menon Faces Backlash Over Pet's Surname: Actress Iswarya Menon found herself amidst a social media storm recently after sharing a picture of herself cuddling her pet dog on Instagram.

The trouble began when netizens took offence to the use of her pet's surname, 'Menon,' which is typically associated with the upper caste in India. The caption of the photo, "Cuddling my baby girl @coffeemenon is all the therapy I need 💋," sparked controversy and led to a barrage of criticism directed at the actress.

Netizens React To Iswarya Menon's Dog's Name

Several users criticised the post for its alleged political incorrectness, with comments mocking the notion of a dog belonging to a high caste. One user sarcastically remarked, "A dog from a high caste," while another speculated about the pet's lineage, suggesting, "Coffee Menon's mother's name must be Chinju Menon and his father must be Dathan Namboothiri." The post attracted further ridicule, with comments questioning whether 'Menon' was a degree that the dog had acquired.

Iswarya's Filmography

Iswarya Menon, who ventured into the film industry in 2012, gained recognition for her role in the hit movie 'Tamil Padam 2,' released in 2018. She also made a notable appearance in the film 'Monsoon Mangoes,' starring alongside Fahadh Faasil. Currently, she is working on Mammootty's upcoming film, 'Bazooka.' Beyond Tamil and Malayalam cinema, Iswarya is actively involved in Telugu and Kannada films, boasting a substantial following of 3.2 million on Instagram.