Actress Manju Pillai And Sujith Vasudev Divorced: 'Empuraan' Cinematographer Confirms The Split

Manju Pillai and Sujith Vasudev's Marriage Ends: Actress Manju Pillai and cinematographer Sujith Vasudev have ended their relationship. Speculations about their separation had been swirling for quite some time, but neither party had confirmed anything until now. The revelation came from Sujith Vasudev himself during an interview, putting an end to the speculation that had been circulating. The couple shares a daughter named Daya Sujith.

Sujith Vasudev is widely recognized as one of the leading cinematographers in Malayalam cinema, having worked on notable projects such as 'Lucifer' and the highly anticipated 'L2: Empuraan.' Interestingly, their paths crossed in the world of serials, eventually leading to their marriage. However, Sujith shed light on their separation and subsequent divorce during an interview.

Recent events seemed to have hinted at the couple's strained relationship, with Manju Pillai purchasing a flat in Thiruvananthapuram and Sujith notably absent from the housewarming ceremony. Similarly, Manju did not attend the housewarming ceremony for Sujith's Kochi flat, with only their daughter Daya present on both occasions.

Sujith Vasudev Confirms The Split With Manju Pillai

During the interview Saina South Plus, Sujith addressed questions about Manju Pillai's recent performances in films like 'Home' and 'Falimy.' Sujith said that it's heartening to witness someone succeed as a friend and explains that he refers to Manju as a friend because they have been separated since 2020 and finalised their divorce last month.

Despite their personal differences, Sujith expressed admiration for Manju's professional achievements and emphasised that they still maintain a friendly relationship. He credited Manju for playing a significant role in his journey into the world of cinema.

Their daughter Daya, who pursued fashion design in Italy, remains a pivotal part of both Manju and Sujith's lives. Additionally, Manju continues to be actively involved in various TV shows, showcasing her talent and versatility in the entertainment industry.

The confirmation of Manju Pillai and Sujith Vasudev's divorce marks the end of an era for the couple, but their amicable approach and mutual respect for each other's accomplishments serve as a testament to their enduring bond despite the separation.