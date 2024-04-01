Actress Manju Pillai And Sujith Vasudev Divorced: 'Empuraan' Cinematographer Confirms The Split

Manju
Pillai
and
Sujith
Vasudev's
Marriage
Ends:
Actress
Manju
Pillai
and
cinematographer
Sujith
Vasudev
have
ended
their
relationship.
Speculations
about
their
separation
had
been
swirling
for
quite
some
time,
but
neither
party
had
confirmed
anything
until
now.
The
revelation
came
from
Sujith
Vasudev
himself
during
an
interview,
putting
an
end
to
the
speculation
that
had
been
circulating.
The
couple
shares
a
daughter
named
Daya
Sujith.
Sujith
Vasudev
is
widely
recognized
as
one
of
the
leading
cinematographers
in
Malayalam
cinema,
having
worked
on
notable
projects
such
as
'Lucifer'
and
the
highly
anticipated
'L2:
Empuraan.'
Interestingly,
their
paths
crossed
in
the
world
of
serials,
eventually
leading
to
their
marriage.
However,
Sujith
shed
light
on
their
separation
and
subsequent
divorce
during
an
interview.
Recent
events
seemed
to
have
hinted
at
the
couple's
strained
relationship,
with
Manju
Pillai
purchasing
a
flat
in
Thiruvananthapuram
and
Sujith
notably
absent
from
the
housewarming
ceremony.
Similarly,
Manju
did
not
attend
the
housewarming
ceremony
for
Sujith's
Kochi
flat,
with
only
their
daughter
Daya
present
on
both
occasions.
Sujith
Vasudev
Confirms
The
Split
With
Manju
Pillai
During
the
interview
Saina
South
Plus,
Sujith
addressed
questions
about
Manju
Pillai's
recent
performances
in
films
like
'Home'
and
'Falimy.'
Sujith
said
that
it's
heartening
to
witness
someone
succeed
as
a
friend
and
explains
that
he
refers
to
Manju
as
a
friend
because
they
have
been
separated
since
2020
and
finalised
their
divorce
last
month.
Despite
their
personal
differences,
Sujith
expressed
admiration
for
Manju's
professional
achievements
and
emphasised
that
they
still
maintain
a
friendly
relationship.
He
credited
Manju
for
playing
a
significant
role
in
his
journey
into
the
world
of
cinema.
Their
daughter
Daya,
who
pursued
fashion
design
in
Italy,
remains
a
pivotal
part
of
both
Manju
and
Sujith's
lives.
Additionally,
Manju
continues
to
be
actively
involved
in
various
TV
shows,
showcasing
her
talent
and
versatility
in
the
entertainment
industry.
The
confirmation
of
Manju
Pillai
and
Sujith
Vasudev's
divorce
marks
the
end
of
an
era
for
the
couple,
but
their
amicable
approach
and
mutual
respect
for
each
other's
accomplishments
serve
as
a
testament
to
their
enduring
bond
despite
the
separation.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 16:36 [IST]