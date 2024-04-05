Anchakkallakokkan OTT Release Date And Platform: Watch Lukman And Chemban Vinod's Movie Soon!

Anchakkallakokkan OTT Release: "Anchakkallakokkan" is a movie directed by Ullas Chemban, featuring the talents of Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose. The eagerly awaited film, headlined by Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose, released in theaters on March 15, 2024.

The film showcases both Chemban Vinod and Lukman Avaran in entirely new roles. Set in a small town, it follows the journey of a timid police constable, portrayed by Lukman, who must navigate his initial days on duty while facing a vengeful convict locked up in the station.

Anchakkallakokkan OTT Release Date

"Anchakkallakokkan" is a gripping western crime drama set against the backdrop of 1986. The plot kicks off with the assassination of a landlord on election day. Led by Nadavaramban, a team of police officers sets out to unravel the mystery behind the murder, which seems to stem from a longstanding vendetta against a specific family. If rumours hold true, "Anchakkallakkokkan" will hit digital streaming platforms in April 2024. Stay tuned for updates on the release date and streaming platform.

Anchakkallakokkan Cast And Crew

The ensemble of 'Anchakkallakokkan' comprises Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manikandan R Achari, Sreejith Ravi, Megha Thomas, Merin Mary Philip, Merin Jose Potackel, and Senthil Krishna, each portraying pivotal characters.

'Anchakkallakokkan' was penned and directed by Ullas Chemban, with Arun Mohan serving as the director of photography and Rohit VS Variyath as the editor. Ashwath Swaminathan contributed as the colorist, while the musical score was composed by Manikandan Ayyappa. The art department was overseen by Ranjith Kotheri, costumes were designed by Arun Manohar, and makeup was skillfully executed by Suresh Plachimada. R. Rajasekhar and Billa Jagan handled the action sequences, with Arun PA serving as the sound designer and Kannan Ganpat in charge of sound mixing.