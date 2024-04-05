Anchakkallakokkan OTT Release Date And Platform: Watch Lukman And Chemban Vinod's Movie Soon!

Anchakkallakokkan
OTT
Release:
"Anchakkallakokkan" is
a
movie
directed
by
Ullas
Chemban,
featuring
the
talents
of
Lukman
Avaran
and
Chemban
Vinod
Jose.
The
eagerly
awaited
film,
headlined
by
Lukman
Avaran
and
Chemban
Vinod
Jose,
released
in
theaters
on
March
15,
2024.
The
film
showcases
both
Chemban
Vinod
and
Lukman
Avaran
in
entirely
new
roles.
Set
in
a
small
town,
it
follows
the
journey
of
a
timid
police
constable,
portrayed
by
Lukman,
who
must
navigate
his
initial
days
on
duty
while
facing
a
vengeful
convict
locked
up
in
the
station.
Anchakkallakokkan
OTT
Release
Date
"Anchakkallakokkan"
is
a
gripping
western
crime
drama
set
against
the
backdrop
of
1986.
The
plot
kicks
off
with
the
assassination
of
a
landlord
on
election
day.
Led
by
Nadavaramban,
a
team
of
police
officers
sets
out
to
unravel
the
mystery
behind
the
murder,
which
seems
to
stem
from
a
longstanding
vendetta
against
a
specific
family.
If
rumours
hold
true,
"Anchakkallakkokkan"
will
hit
digital
streaming
platforms
in
April
2024.
Stay
tuned
for
updates
on
the
release
date
and
streaming
platform.
Anchakkallakokkan
Cast
And
Crew
The
ensemble
of
'Anchakkallakokkan' comprises
Lukman
Avaran,
Chemban
Vinod
Jose,
Manikandan
R
Achari,
Sreejith
Ravi,
Megha
Thomas,
Merin
Mary
Philip,
Merin
Jose
Potackel,
and
Senthil
Krishna,
each
portraying
pivotal
characters.
'Anchakkallakokkan'
was
penned
and
directed
by
Ullas
Chemban,
with
Arun
Mohan
serving
as
the
director
of
photography
and
Rohit
VS
Variyath
as
the
editor.
Ashwath
Swaminathan
contributed
as
the
colorist,
while
the
musical
score
was
composed
by
Manikandan
Ayyappa.
The
art
department
was
overseen
by
Ranjith
Kotheri,
costumes
were
designed
by
Arun
Manohar,
and
makeup
was
skillfully
executed
by
Suresh
Plachimada.
R.
Rajasekhar
and
Billa
Jagan
handled
the
action
sequences,
with
Arun
PA
serving
as
the
sound
designer
and
Kannan
Ganpat
in
charge
of
sound
mixing.
