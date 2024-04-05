Baiju Santhosh's Daughter Aishwarya Ties The Knot With Rohit In A Grand Wedding Ceremony: Watch Video

Baiju Santhosh's Daughter Aishwarya Weds Rohit: In a heartwarming ceremony filled with joy and love, actor Baiju Santhosh's daughter, Aishwarya, recently exchanged vows with her beloved groom, Rohit. The wedding took place at the prestigious Trivandrum Club in Thiruvananthapuram, where the couple was surrounded by the warmth of family, friends, and esteemed celebrities from the industry.

The viral footage of Baiju proudly leading the groom and his family to the mandapam captured the essence of the beautiful union. Aishwarya, the daughter of Baiju and Ranjitha, radiated happiness as she embarked on this new chapter of her life alongside her loving husband and family. Baiju and Ranjitha's son, Loknath, added to the joyous occasion, completing the picture of familial bliss.

Baiju's Enduring Legacy In Malayalam Cinema

As a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema, Baiju Santhosh Kumar, affectionately known as Baiju, has left an indelible mark with his versatile performances spanning over three decades. From his debut as a child artist in the iconic film "Maniyan Pilla Adhava Maniyan Pilla" to his recent lead role in "Mera Naam Shaji," Baiju's journey in the industry has been nothing short of remarkable.

Renowned for his portrayal of memorable characters, Baiju's career reached new heights with his stellar performances in "Left Right Left," "Puthan Panam," "Lucifer," "Minnal Murali," etc., earning him critical acclaim and accolades from audiences and critics alike.

Born and raised in Thiruvananthapuram, Baiju has remained deeply rooted in his hometown, where he resides with his beloved wife Ranjitha, daughter Aishwarya, and son Loknath. A pillar of strength for his family and an inspiration to many, Baiju continues to enchant audiences with his talent and dedication to his craft.

The wedding ceremony, graced by esteemed personalities including Shaji Kailas, Annie, and Sona Nair, was a testament to the love and bond shared by Baiju's family and the industry at large. As Aishwarya embarks on this new journey with her partner, Rohit, we wish the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness.