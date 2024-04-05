Baiju Santhosh's Daughter Aishwarya Ties The Knot With Rohit In A Grand Wedding Ceremony: Watch Video

Baiju
Santhosh's
Daughter
Aishwarya
Weds
Rohit:
In
a
heartwarming
ceremony
filled
with
joy
and
love,
actor
Baiju
Santhosh's
daughter,
Aishwarya,
recently
exchanged
vows
with
her
beloved
groom,
Rohit.
The
wedding
took
place
at
the
prestigious
Trivandrum
Club
in
Thiruvananthapuram,
where
the
couple
was
surrounded
by
the
warmth
of
family,
friends,
and
esteemed
celebrities
from
the
industry.
The
viral
footage
of
Baiju
proudly
leading
the
groom
and
his
family
to
the
mandapam
captured
the
essence
of
the
beautiful
union.
Aishwarya,
the
daughter
of
Baiju
and
Ranjitha,
radiated
happiness
as
she
embarked
on
this
new
chapter
of
her
life
alongside
her
loving
husband
and
family.
Baiju
and
Ranjitha's
son,
Loknath,
added
to
the
joyous
occasion,
completing
the
picture
of
familial
bliss.
Baiju's
Enduring
Legacy
In
Malayalam
Cinema
As
a
prominent
figure
in
Malayalam
cinema,
Baiju
Santhosh
Kumar,
affectionately
known
as
Baiju,
has
left
an
indelible
mark
with
his
versatile
performances
spanning
over
three
decades.
From
his
debut
as
a
child
artist
in
the
iconic
film
"Maniyan
Pilla
Adhava
Maniyan
Pilla" to
his
recent
lead
role
in
"Mera
Naam
Shaji,"
Baiju's
journey
in
the
industry
has
been
nothing
short
of
remarkable.
Renowned
for
his
portrayal
of
memorable
characters,
Baiju's
career
reached
new
heights
with
his
stellar
performances
in
"Left
Right
Left,"
"Puthan
Panam,"
"Lucifer,"
"Minnal
Murali,"
etc.,
earning
him
critical
acclaim
and
accolades
from
audiences
and
critics
alike.
Born
and
raised
in
Thiruvananthapuram,
Baiju
has
remained
deeply
rooted
in
his
hometown,
where
he
resides
with
his
beloved
wife
Ranjitha,
daughter
Aishwarya,
and
son
Loknath.
A
pillar
of
strength
for
his
family
and
an
inspiration
to
many,
Baiju
continues
to
enchant
audiences
with
his
talent
and
dedication
to
his
craft.
The
wedding
ceremony,
graced
by
esteemed
personalities
including
Shaji
Kailas,
Annie,
and
Sona
Nair,
was
a
testament
to
the
love
and
bond
shared
by
Baiju's
family
and
the
industry
at
large.
As
Aishwarya
embarks
on
this
new
journey
with
her
partner,
Rohit,
we
wish
the
newlyweds
a
lifetime
of
happiness,
love,
and
togetherness.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 16:39 [IST]