Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Former Contestant Jaanmoni Predicts Top 5 Contestants Of Mohanlal's Show

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6:
In
the
latest
developments
from
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6,
celebrity
makeup
artist
Jaanmoni,
who
represented
the
trans
community
on
the
reality
show,
has
been
evicted.
Known
for
her
bold
and
direct
approach,
Jaanmoni
quickly
made
a
name
for
herself
with
her
strong
presence
and
candid
statements.
Despite
facing
a
language
barrier,
she
managed
to
communicate
her
thoughts
effectively,
gaining
the
attention
and
support
of
viewers.
However,
Jaanmoni's
journey
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
took
a
turn
when
her
gameplay
changed
midway.
Her
conflicts
with
fellow
contestant
Norah
sparked
widespread
discussion
both
inside
and
outside
the
house,
leading
to
some
negative
feedback
from
certain
audiences.
Despite
these
challenges,
Jaanmoni
remained
a
strong
competitor
throughout
her
time
on
the
show.
Jaanmoni
Predicts
Top
5
Contestants
Upon
her
eviction
from
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
Jaanmoni
shared
her
thoughts
on
who
she
believes
will
make
it
to
the
top
five
in
this
season.
In
an
interview
with
Asianet,
she
expressed
her
admiration
for
the
contestants,
stating,
"The
top
five
predictions
are
difficult
because
they
are
all
great
contestants.
Jasmine
and
Gabri
will
be
in
the
top
five
if
they
are
not
evicted.
I
want
Rishi
in
the
top
5
so
badly.
I
doubt
if
there
is
anyone
else
who
is
as
genuine
as
Rishi
in
the
show.
I
want
Sreerekha
and
Pooja
to
be
in
the
top
five."
Jaanmoni
emphasised
her
faith
in
Rishi's
potential
to
go
far
in
the
competition,
calling
him
one
of
the
most
authentic
contestants
in
the
house.
She
also
offered
her
candid
opinions
on
other
contestants,
dubbing
Jasmine
as
the
show's
"biggest
drama
queen" and
criticising
Arjun,
Resmin,
and
Norah
for
being
insincere.
Despite
her
exit,
Jaanmoni's
impact
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
will
undoubtedly
be
remembered.
Her
direct
and
honest
approach,
as
well
as
her
commitment
to
representing
the
trans
community,
has
left
a
lasting
impression
on
viewers
and
fellow
contestants
alike.
As
the
season
progresses,
fans
will
be
watching
closely
to
see
how
her
predictions
for
the
top
five
play
out.
Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 17:33 [IST]