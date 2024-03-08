Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: Saranya Anand Rumoured To Be Part Of The Mohanlal's Show!

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
Returns:
Anticipation
builds
as
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
prepares
for
its
highly
anticipated
return
to
television
screens.
Amidst
the
excitement,
rumours
swirl
regarding
the
potential
contestants
for
the
upcoming
season.
Preparations
for
the
show
are
currently
underway,
with
only
2
days
remaining
until
the
launch
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6.
Countdown
promos
for
the
launch
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
have
been
released,
featuring
Mohanlal.
A
few
days
ago,
in
an
unprecedented
move
in
the
history
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam,
host
Mohanlal
revealed
the
first
contestants
of
the
upcoming
season
prior
to
its
official
launch.
Breaking
tradition,
the
contestants
were
announced
ahead
of
the
opening
episode.
The
introduced
contestants
are
commoners:
Resmin
Bai,
a
physical
education
teacher
and
avid
bike
rider,
and
Nishana
N,
known
for
her
passion
for
travel.
Meanwhile,
there
are
divided
opinions
among
Bigg
Boss
fans
regarding
the
selection
of
commoners.
Some
argue
that
the
chosen
individuals
cannot
be
classified
as
commoners
since
they
have
a
considerable
following
on
social
media
and
have
previously
garnered
public
attention.
However,
another
section
of
fans
contends
that
many
audience
members
are
unfamiliar
with
Resmin
Bai
and
Nishana,
thus
qualifying
them
as
commoners.
Regardless,
the
selection
of
these
two
individuals
has
sparked
widespread
discussion.
The
highly
anticipated
launch
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
is
scheduled
for
Sunday,
March
10,
at
7
p.m.,
a
moment
eagerly
awaited
by
fans.
Following
the
premiere,
the
show
will
air
at
9:30
p.m.
from
Monday
to
Friday
and
at
9
p.m.
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays.
Additional
contestants
will
be
exclusively
revealed
during
the
launch
episode,
adhering
to
the
customary
format.
Is
Saranya
Anand
Joining
Mohanlal's
Show?
As
social
media
buzzes
with
rumours,
speculation
escalates
regarding
potential
contestants
for
the
upcoming
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6.
One
frequently
mentioned
name
across
various
platforms
is
that
of
Saranya
Anand.
Renowned
for
her
portrayal
of
a
villainous
character
in
the
TV
serial
"Kudumbavilakku"
and
in
films
such
as
"Achayans,"
"Thanaha,"
"Mamangam:
History
of
the
Brave,"
and
"Aakashaganga
II,"
Saranya
Anand
is
a
prominent
Malayalam
film
and
television
actress.
With
widespread
speculation,
Saranya
Anand's
rumoured
participation
in
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
continues
to
garner
attention.
While
the
official
announcement
of
the
final
contestants
is
eagerly
awaited,
reminiscing
about
the
past
season's
triumphs
fuels
the
excitement.
Akhil
Marar
clinched
victory
in
the
last
season,
with
Reneesha
Rahiman
and
Junaiz
VP
following
suit
as
the
first
and
second
runners-up,
respectively.
Sobha
Viswanath
and
Shiju
Abdul
Rasheed
secured
their
spots
among
the
top
five.
With
21
contestants
braving
the
Bigg
Boss
house
in
the
fifth
season,
the
forthcoming
season
is
anticipated
to
have
a
fresh
and
vibrant
lineup,
igniting
fervent
speculation
and
fervour
among
fans.
The
countdown
begins
for
the
grand
reveal!