Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Gabri Decides To Quit The Show; Jasmine And Resmin Burst Into Tears

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
is
brimming
with
intense
drama
after
the
completion
of
a
month.
In
Sunday's
episode,
Host
Mohanlal
raised
questions
about
the
confusion
in
Gabri
and
Jasmine's
relationship
for
audience
clarity
and
showed
videos
related
to
it,
sparking
heated
discussions
inside
and
outside
the
show.
After
that,
both
Jasmine
and
Gabri
displayed
heightened
emotions
in
the
recent
episode.
Furthermore,
yesterday,
Bigg
Boss
provided
psychological
support
to
Jasmine,
who
was
visibly
distraught,
and
to
Gabri,
who
remained
silent
and
sombre.
Later,
Gabri
expressed
his
intention
to
leave
the
show.
Speaking
to
Bigg
Boss
at
night
while
looking
at
the
camera,
Gabri
conveyed
his
feelings:
"It's
not
something
I
wanted
or
expected.
I
feel
like
my
mental
strength
is
slipping
away.
I
often
feel
overwhelmed
and
out
of
control.
My
body
feels
out
of
sync.
I
don't
know
what
to
do.
I
want
to
quit
the
show.
I
truly
do.
I
don't
think
I'm
prepared
for
the
upcoming
Bigg
Boss
journey.
Please
take
action."
Later,
Gabri
and
Jasmine
were
seen
conversing.
"I'm
exhausted.
Let's
leave
and
find
peace
elsewhere.
Whether
it's
a
nomination
or
being
called
to
the
confession
room,
let
them
decide.
If
we
keep
insisting
on
leaving,
the
audience
will
eventually
vote
us
out.
Are
you
afraid
to
talk
to
me?" Jasmine
asked.
Gabri
questioned
why
he
would
be
afraid.
Jasmine's
response
was
"manipulation."
Later,
Jasmine
and
Resmin
were
also
seen
crying
in
the
episode.
Family
And
Friends
Rally
Behind
Gabri:
A
Call
For
Compassion
Amidst
Cyberbullying
In
another
development,
Gabri's
family
and
friends
have
taken
to
social
media
to
voice
their
unwavering
support
to
him.
In
a
heartfelt
note,
they
urge
for
compassion
and
understanding,
emphasizing
that
beneath
the
game's
facade
lies
a
person
with
emotions
and
feelings.
They
condemn
the
rampant
cyberbullying
directed
towards
Gabri,
highlighting
the
toxicity
of
hurtful
comments
and
urging
for
an
end
to
the
hate.
Acknowledging
Gabri's
skills
as
a
contestant,
they
stress
the
detrimental
impact
of
hateful
rhetoric
on
his
well-being,
emphasizing
the
importance
of
empathy
and
humanity.
Their
plea
resonates
with
a
call
for
love
and
solidarity,
urging
for
an
end
to
the
spread
of
negativity
and
the
cultivation
of
a
more
compassionate
online
community.
Amidst
the
ongoing
turmoil
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
Afzal
Ameer,
Jasmine's
former
fiancé,
took
to
Instagram
to
announce
the
end
of
their
relationship.
In
a
heartfelt
post,
Afzal
accused
Jasmine
of
betrayal
and
cited
his
mental
anguish
as
the
reason
for
ending
their
engagement.
He
expressed
his
disappointment
at
feeling
neglected
in
Jasmine's
life
and
lamented
the
strain
the
show
had
put
on
their
relationship.
Afzal
Ameer
expressed
his
frustration
with
Jasmine
Jaffar's
portrayal
of
their
relationship
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6.
He
highlighted
the
harmful
effects
of
reality
TV
on
personal
relationships
and
urged
the
media
and
viewers
to
respect
his
privacy,
avoiding
further
intrusion
into
his
life.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 14:25 [IST]