Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine's Fiancé Calls Off Relationship Amidst Drama Involving Gabri

Bigg Boss Malayalam 6: The recent episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 have been buzzing with controversy surrounding the relationship dynamics between Jasmine Jaffar and Gabri Jose. Host Mohanlal stirred the pot during Sunday's episode by addressing the confusing nature of their relationship, sparking a heated debate among the housemates and viewers alike.

Jasmine Jaffar, a prominent contestant in the show, shed light on her connection with Gabri, claiming it to be more than just friendship. She asserted that while their bond goes beyond platonic, she is adamant about not crossing the line into romantic involvement. However, Gabri remained tight-lipped, offering no response to Jasmine's revelation.

Meanwhile, amidst the unfolding drama within the Bigg Boss house, Afzal Ameer, Jasmine's former fiancé, took to Instagram to announce the end of their relationship. In a heartfelt post, Afzal accused Jasmine of betrayal and cited his mental anguish as the reason for calling off their engagement. He expressed his dismay at being sidelined in Jasmine's life, lamenting the toll the show has taken on their relationship.

Afzal Ameer expressed his frustration with Jasmine Jaffar's portrayal of their relationship on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. He felt sidelined and humiliated, emphasising the detrimental impact of reality TV on personal lives. Afzal urged the media and viewers to respect his privacy and refrain from further dragging him into the spotlight.

Highlighting Jasmine's alleged betrayal, Afzal recounted the sincerity of their past romance and lamented being treated like a disposable entity. He criticised Jasmine's actions as unethical and accused her of playing with his emotions. Despite his pain, Afzal chose to end their relationship and disengage from the ongoing drama.

Afzal's decision to speak out stemmed from a desire to reclaim his dignity and mental well-being. He urged supporters not to further humiliate him and wished Jasmine well in facing the consequences of her actions. Resolute in his stance, Afzal declared his departure from the tumultuous narrative, hoping to find peace away from the public eye.