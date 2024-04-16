Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmine's Fiancé Calls Off Relationship Amidst Drama Involving Gabri

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6:
The
recent
episodes
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
have
been
buzzing
with
controversy
surrounding
the
relationship
dynamics
between
Jasmine
Jaffar
and
Gabri
Jose.
Host
Mohanlal
stirred
the
pot
during
Sunday's
episode
by
addressing
the
confusing
nature
of
their
relationship,
sparking
a
heated
debate
among
the
housemates
and
viewers
alike.
Jasmine
Jaffar,
a
prominent
contestant
in
the
show,
shed
light
on
her
connection
with
Gabri,
claiming
it
to
be
more
than
just
friendship.
She
asserted
that
while
their
bond
goes
beyond
platonic,
she
is
adamant
about
not
crossing
the
line
into
romantic
involvement.
However,
Gabri
remained
tight-lipped,
offering
no
response
to
Jasmine's
revelation.
Afzal
Ameer
Call
Off
Relationship
With
Jasmine
Jaffar
Meanwhile,
amidst
the
unfolding
drama
within
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
Afzal
Ameer,
Jasmine's
former
fiancé,
took
to
Instagram
to
announce
the
end
of
their
relationship.
In
a
heartfelt
post,
Afzal
accused
Jasmine
of
betrayal
and
cited
his
mental
anguish
as
the
reason
for
calling
off
their
engagement.
He
expressed
his
dismay
at
being
sidelined
in
Jasmine's
life,
lamenting
the
toll
the
show
has
taken
on
their
relationship.
Afzal
Ameer
expressed
his
frustration
with
Jasmine
Jaffar's
portrayal
of
their
relationship
on
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6.
He
felt
sidelined
and
humiliated,
emphasising
the
detrimental
impact
of
reality
TV
on
personal
lives.
Afzal
urged
the
media
and
viewers
to
respect
his
privacy
and
refrain
from
further
dragging
him
into
the
spotlight.
Highlighting
Jasmine's
alleged
betrayal,
Afzal
recounted
the
sincerity
of
their
past
romance
and
lamented
being
treated
like
a
disposable
entity.
He
criticised
Jasmine's
actions
as
unethical
and
accused
her
of
playing
with
his
emotions.
Despite
his
pain,
Afzal
chose
to
end
their
relationship
and
disengage
from
the
ongoing
drama.
Afzal's
decision
to
speak
out
stemmed
from
a
desire
to
reclaim
his
dignity
and
mental
well-being.
He
urged
supporters
not
to
further
humiliate
him
and
wished
Jasmine
well
in
facing
the
consequences
of
her
actions.
Resolute
in
his
stance,
Afzal
declared
his
departure
from
the
tumultuous
narrative,
hoping
to
find
peace
away
from
the
public
eye.