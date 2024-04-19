Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal's Show Boosted By Wild Card Entries, TRP Soars

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 TRP Soars:Bigg Boss Malayalam season six is making waves in the entertainment world with its soaring popularity. The reality show garnered a Gross Rating Point (GRP) of 247 last week, outpacing the total GRP of the channel it airs on, further solidifying its widespread appeal among Malayalam TV audiences. The show is broadcast on Asianet and continues to captivate viewers with its engaging content and dramatic twists.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Likely To Continue Successful Run

Wild Card Entries Shake Up Bigg Boss House, Revitalize Season 6

The current season has taken an exciting turn with the introduction of six new wild card entrants to the Bigg Boss house. These include Sai Krishna, known for his online persona as a secret agent, actor Abhishek Sreekumar, anchor Nandana, LGBTQ activist Abhishek Jayadeep, anchor Pooja Krishna, and DJ Sibin. Their arrival has injected fresh energy and dynamics into the show, elevating its entertainment value and viewer engagement.

This strategic move to introduce six new contestants at once was a response to previous critiques regarding the performance of existing participants. The addition of these wildcard entrants has revitalised the show, offering new perspectives and interactions that have kept audiences hooked.

The Bigg Boss house is currently home to contestants such as Jasmin, Resmin, Jaanmoni, Jinto, Gabri, Rishi, Sreethu Krishna, Sharanya, Apsara, Ansiba, Arjun, Norah, and Sreerekha. While Sijo is temporarily absent due to injury, Rocky faced eviction from the show for rule violations. Previous evictions include Ratheesh, Nishana, film actor Suresh Menon, and Yamuna.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Film Shows Steady Performance

As the season progresses, Bigg Boss Malayalam continues to deliver unexpected twists and high drama, making it a must-watch for fans of reality television. Viewers eagerly anticipate each episode to see how the dynamics in the house will shift with the introduction of new contestants and the ongoing challenges faced by all participants.