Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal's Show Boosted By Wild Card Entries, TRP Soars

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6
TRP
Soars:Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
season
six
is
making
waves
in
the
entertainment
world
with
its
soaring
popularity.
The
reality
show
garnered
a
Gross
Rating
Point
(GRP)
of
247
last
week,
outpacing
the
total
GRP
of
the
channel
it
airs
on,
further
solidifying
its
widespread
appeal
among
Malayalam
TV
audiences.
The
show
is
broadcast
on
Asianet
and
continues
to
captivate
viewers
with
its
engaging
content
and
dramatic
twists.
Wild
Card
Entries
Shake
Up
Bigg
Boss
House,
Revitalize
Season
6
The
current
season
has
taken
an
exciting
turn
with
the
introduction
of
six
new
wild
card
entrants
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
These
include
Sai
Krishna,
known
for
his
online
persona
as
a
secret
agent,
actor
Abhishek
Sreekumar,
anchor
Nandana,
LGBTQ
activist
Abhishek
Jayadeep,
anchor
Pooja
Krishna,
and
DJ
Sibin.
Their
arrival
has
injected
fresh
energy
and
dynamics
into
the
show,
elevating
its
entertainment
value
and
viewer
engagement.
This
strategic
move
to
introduce
six
new
contestants
at
once
was
a
response
to
previous
critiques
regarding
the
performance
of
existing
participants.
The
addition
of
these
wildcard
entrants
has
revitalised
the
show,
offering
new
perspectives
and
interactions
that
have
kept
audiences
hooked.
The
Bigg
Boss
house
is
currently
home
to
contestants
such
as
Jasmin,
Resmin,
Jaanmoni,
Jinto,
Gabri,
Rishi,
Sreethu
Krishna,
Sharanya,
Apsara,
Ansiba,
Arjun,
Norah,
and
Sreerekha.
While
Sijo
is
temporarily
absent
due
to
injury,
Rocky
faced
eviction
from
the
show
for
rule
violations.
Previous
evictions
include
Ratheesh,
Nishana,
film
actor
Suresh
Menon,
and
Yamuna.
As
the
season
progresses,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
continues
to
deliver
unexpected
twists
and
high
drama,
making
it
a
must-watch
for
fans
of
reality
television.
Viewers
eagerly
anticipate
each
episode
to
see
how
the
dynamics
in
the
house
will
shift
with
the
introduction
of
new
contestants
and
the
ongoing
challenges
faced
by
all
participants.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 16:44 [IST]