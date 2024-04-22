Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Pooja Krishna Quit Mohanlal's Show? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 is making a significant impact in the entertainment world with its rising popularity. Last week, the reality show achieved a Gross Rating Point (GRP) of 247, surpassing the total GRP of its host channel and demonstrating its broad appeal among Malayalam TV audiences. Airing on Asianet, the show continues to captivate viewers with its compelling content and unexpected plot twists.

The current season has become more thrilling with the addition of six new wild card entries to the Bigg Boss house. The newcomers include Sai Krishna, recognized for his online persona as a secret agent; actor Abhishek Sreekumar; anchor Nandana; LGBTQ activist Abhishek Jayadeep; anchor Pooja Krishna; and DJ Sibin. Their presence has brought renewed energy and a fresh dynamic to the show, enhancing its entertainment value and viewer interest.

The decision to bring in six new contestants at once was a strategy to address earlier criticisms about the performance of the current participants. The introduction of these wildcard entries has rejuvenated the show, providing fresh perspectives and interactions that have kept viewers engaged.

Pooja Krishna Quits Mohanlal's Show?

Unfortunately, according to recent reports, one of the wild card entries, Pooja Krishna, has left the show. She exited the show due to health concerns, specifically back pain that requires medical treatment. This isn't her first time dealing with a disc-related issue, as she has been bedridden before. The recurrence of the pain has caused her to leave the show to seek treatment.