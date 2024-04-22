Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Pooja Krishna Quit Mohanlal's Show? Here's What We Know

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
6:
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
season
6
is
making
a
significant
impact
in
the
entertainment
world
with
its
rising
popularity.
Last
week,
the
reality
show
achieved
a
Gross
Rating
Point
(GRP)
of
247,
surpassing
the
total
GRP
of
its
host
channel
and
demonstrating
its
broad
appeal
among
Malayalam
TV
audiences.
Airing
on
Asianet,
the
show
continues
to
captivate
viewers
with
its
compelling
content
and
unexpected
plot
twists.
The
current
season
has
become
more
thrilling
with
the
addition
of
six
new
wild
card
entries
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
The
newcomers
include
Sai
Krishna,
recognized
for
his
online
persona
as
a
secret
agent;
actor
Abhishek
Sreekumar;
anchor
Nandana;
LGBTQ
activist
Abhishek
Jayadeep;
anchor
Pooja
Krishna;
and
DJ
Sibin.
Their
presence
has
brought
renewed
energy
and
a
fresh
dynamic
to
the
show,
enhancing
its
entertainment
value
and
viewer
interest.
The
decision
to
bring
in
six
new
contestants
at
once
was
a
strategy
to
address
earlier
criticisms
about
the
performance
of
the
current
participants.
The
introduction
of
these
wildcard
entries
has
rejuvenated
the
show,
providing
fresh
perspectives
and
interactions
that
have
kept
viewers
engaged.
Pooja
Krishna
Quits
Mohanlal's
Show?
Unfortunately,
according
to
recent
reports,
one
of
the
wild
card
entries,
Pooja
Krishna,
has
left
the
show.
She
exited
the
show
due
to
health
concerns,
specifically
back
pain
that
requires
medical
treatment.
This
isn't
her
first
time
dealing
with
a
disc-related
issue,
as
she
has
been
bedridden
before.
The
recurrence
of
the
pain
has
caused
her
to
leave
the
show
to
seek
treatment.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 11:06 [IST]