Bramayugam OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch Mammootty's Movie Online

Bramayugam
OTT
Release:
"Bramayugam" is
a
Malayalam
horror
thriller
film
directed
by
Rahul
Sadasivan
and
co-produced
by
Night
Shift
Studios
and
YNOT
Studios.
The
movie
in
black-and-white
promises
an
enthralling
cinematic
experience,
featuring
Mammootty
in
the
lead
role,
supported
by
Arjun
Ashokan,
Sidharth
Bharathan,
and
Amalda
Liz.
It
hit
theatres
on
February
15,
2024.
The
initial
glimpse
of
Mammootty
in
'Bramayugam'
was
revealed
on
the
actor's
72nd
birthday,
showcasing
a
haunting
monochrome
portrayal.
On
January
11,
2024,
the
creators
unveiled
a
teaser
for
the
film,
spanning
2
minutes
and
11
seconds.
Subsequently,
on
February
10,
2024,
the
makers
of
'Bramayugam'
launched
a
black
and
white
trailer
at
a
prestigious
event
in
Abu
Dhabi,
attended
by
Mammootty,
while
simultaneously
releasing
it
online.
Mammootty's
character's
Name
In
"Bramayugam" Changed
Before
Release
Before
the
release
of
'Bramayugam',
the
makers
of
the
movie
decided
to
modify
the
name
of
the
main
character
portrayed
by
Mammootty
in
the
film.
Originally
named
Kunjumon
Potti,
the
character
will
now
go
by
the
name
Kudamon
Potti.
This
change
was
prompted
by
a
legal
dispute
initiated
by
the
head
of
Punjamon
Illam,
a
historic
Brahmin
household
in
Kottayam.
They
alleged
that
the
film
depicted
their
family
and
residence
in
a
negative
manner.
Additionally,
they
requested
the
Censor
Board
revoke
the
film's
certification.
However,
the
Censor
Board
has
confirmed
that
they
have
received
and
approved
the
application
for
the
name
change.
Bramayugam
OTT
Release
Update
Bramayugam
garnered
acclaim
from
viewers
and
had
a
prosperous
theatrical
stint.
As
per
recent
reports,
SonyLiv
is
set
to
stream
Bramayugam
starting
on
March
15th.
Consequently,
the
OTT
release
of
Bramayugam
is
scheduled
for
tonight
at
12:00
AM
on
SonyLiv.
Bramayugam
Cast
And
Crew
The
cast
comprises
Mammootty
portraying
Kunjamon
Poti,
with
Arjun
Ashokan
as
Theevaan,
alongside
Sidharth
Bharathan,
Amalda
Liz,
and
Manikandan
R.
Achari.
Directed
by
Rahul
Sadasivan,
known
for
his
mastery
of
the
horror
genre
through
'Bhoothakaalam,'
'Bramayugam' is
set
to
deliver
thrills
like
never
before.
The
film
is
jointly
produced
by
Chakravarthy
Ramachandra
and
S.
Sashikanth
under
the
Night
Shift
Studios
and
Y
Not
Studios
banners.
Night
Shift
Studios
specialises
in
producing
spine-tingling
horror
thrillers,
adding
to
the
intrigue
surrounding
'Bramayugam.'
After
the
release
of
director
Rahul
Sadasivan's
previous
film
"Bhoothakaalam"
(2022),
producer
Chakravarthy
Ramachandra
wasted
no
time
in
meeting
him.
Together
with
S.
Sashikanth
from
YNOT
Studios,
they
formed
Night
Shift
Studios,
a
production
house
dedicated
to
horror
films.
Their
inaugural
project,
"Bramayugam," marks
their
entry
into
the
genre.
Previously,
Rahul
Sadasivan
described
the
story
as
"grounded
in
the
dark
ages
of
Kerala." Renowned
Malayalam
novelist
T.
D.
Ramakrishnan
has
written
the
dialogue
for
the
movie.