Jai Ganesh Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Unni Mukundan's Movie Set To Impress With Strong Numbers

Jai Ganesh Box Office Collection Prediction: "Jai Ganesh" is a Malayalam mystery thriller movie written and directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Jomol in pivotal roles. Notably, the movie was produced by Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar under their respective banners, Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Fahadh Faasil's Movie Expected To Garner Impressive Numbers

Greenlit in August 2023, filming for "Jai Ganesh" began in November 2023, with Ernakulam serving as the starting point. Featuring music by Sankar Sharma, cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, and editing by Sangeeth Prathap, the mystery thriller hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

Jai Ganesh Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Jai Ganesh is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ - Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ - Cr

Jai Ganesh Cast And Crew

The Malayalam mystery thriller "Jai Ganesh" boasts a strong cast. Leading the pack is Unni Mukundan, who also co-produced the film. Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Jomol round out the lead roles. Veteran actors Hareesh Peradi and Ashokan join them alongside Nandhu, Srikanth K Vijayan, and Benzi Mathews, creating a captivating ensemble.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pranav And Dhyan's Movie To Garner Strong Opening

Behind the scenes, Chandru Selvaraj handled the cinematography, while Sangeeth Prathap did the editing. The original background score and songs were composed by Sankar Sharma, known for his work on "Sayanna Varthakal" (2022) and "Darvinte Parinamam" (2016).