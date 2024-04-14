Jai Ganesh Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Unni Mukundan's Movie Aims For A Strong Sunday

Jai
Ganesh
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
"Jai
Ganesh" is
a
Malayalam
mystery
thriller
movie
written
and
directed
by
Ranjith
Sankar.
The
film
boasts
a
star-studded
cast
featuring
Unni
Mukundan,
Mahima
Nambiar,
Ravindra
Vijay,
and
Jomol
in
pivotal
roles.
Notably,
the
movie
was
produced
by
Unni
Mukundan
and
Ranjith
Sankar
under
their
respective
banners,
Unni
Mukundan
Films
and
Dreams
N
Beyond.
Greenlit
in
August
2023,
filming
for
"Jai
Ganesh"
began
in
November
2023,
with
Ernakulam
serving
as
the
starting
point.
Featuring
music
by
Sankar
Sharma,
cinematography
by
Chandru
Selvaraj,
and
editing
by
Sangeeth
Prathap,
the
mystery
thriller
hit
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Jai
Ganesh
earned
an
estimated
₹
0.88
Cr
India
net
on
its
first
3
days
at
the
box
office.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
0.45
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
0.2
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
0.23
Cr
The
Malayalam
mystery
thriller
"Jai
Ganesh"
boasts
a
strong
cast.
Leading
the
pack
is
Unni
Mukundan,
who
also
co-produced
the
film.
Mahima
Nambiar,
Ravindra
Vijay,
and
Jomol
round
out
the
lead
roles.
Veteran
actors
Hareesh
Peradi
and
Ashokan
join
them
alongside
Nandhu,
Srikanth
K
Vijayan,
and
Benzi
Mathews,
creating
a
captivating
ensemble.
Behind
the
scenes,
Chandru
Selvaraj
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Sangeeth
Prathap
did
the
editing.
The
original
background
score
and
songs
were
composed
by
Sankar
Sharma,
known
for
his
work
on
"Sayanna
Varthakal"
(2022)
and
"Darvinte
Parinamam"
(2016).
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 12:11 [IST]