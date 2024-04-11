Jai Ganesh X Review: Unni Mukundan And Ranjith Sankar's Movie Promises To Be A Gripping Mystery Thriller

Jai
Ganesh
X
Review:
"Jai
Ganesh" is
a
Malayalam
mystery
thriller
movie
written
and
directed
by
Ranjith
Sankar.
The
film
boasts
a
star-studded
cast
featuring
Unni
Mukundan,
Mahima
Nambiar,
Ravindra
Vijay,
and
Jomol
in
pivotal
roles.
Notably,
the
movie
was
produced
by
Unni
Mukundan
and
Ranjith
Sankar
under
their
respective
banners,
Unni
Mukundan
Films
and
Dreams
N
Beyond.
Greenlit
in
August
2023,
filming
for
"Jai
Ganesh"
began
in
November
2023,
with
Ernakulam
serving
as
the
starting
point.
Featuring
music
by
Sankar
Sharma,
cinematography
by
Chandru
Selvaraj,
and
editing
by
Sangeeth
Prathap,
the
mystery
thriller
hit
theatres
on
April
11,
2024.
Jai
Ganesh
Cast
And
Crew
The
Malayalam
mystery
thriller
"Jai
Ganesh"
boasts
a
strong
cast.
Leading
the
pack
is
Unni
Mukundan,
who
also
co-produced
the
film.
Mahima
Nambiar,
Ravindra
Vijay,
and
Jomol
round
out
the
lead
roles.
Veteran
actors
Hareesh
Peradi
and
Ashokan
join
them
alongside
Nandhu,
Srikanth
K
Vijayan,
and
Benzi
Mathews,
creating
a
captivating
ensemble.
Behind
the
scenes,
Chandru
Selvaraj
handled
the
cinematography,
while
Sangeeth
Prathap
did
the
editing.
The
original
background
score
and
songs
were
composed
by
Sankar
Sharma,
known
for
his
work
on
"Sayanna
Varthakal"
(2022)
and
"Darvinte
Parinamam"
(2016).
The
release
of
"Jai
Ganesh"
is
highly
anticipated,
promising
an
extraordinary
cinematic
experience
for
all
film
enthusiasts.
Stay
tuned
for
insightful
X
(formerly
Twitter)
reviews
as
audiences
share
their
thoughts
on
this
mystery
thriller
film.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 2:11 [IST]