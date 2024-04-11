Jai Ganesh X Review: Unni Mukundan And Ranjith Sankar's Movie Promises To Be A Gripping Mystery Thriller

Jai Ganesh X Review: "Jai Ganesh" is a Malayalam mystery thriller movie written and directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Jomol in pivotal roles. Notably, the movie was produced by Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar under their respective banners, Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond.

Greenlit in August 2023, filming for "Jai Ganesh" began in November 2023, with Ernakulam serving as the starting point. Featuring music by Sankar Sharma, cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj, and editing by Sangeeth Prathap, the mystery thriller hit theatres on April 11, 2024.

Jai Ganesh Cast And Crew

The Malayalam mystery thriller "Jai Ganesh" boasts a strong cast. Leading the pack is Unni Mukundan, who also co-produced the film. Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, and Jomol round out the lead roles. Veteran actors Hareesh Peradi and Ashokan join them alongside Nandhu, Srikanth K Vijayan, and Benzi Mathews, creating a captivating ensemble.

Behind the scenes, Chandru Selvaraj handled the cinematography, while Sangeeth Prathap did the editing. The original background score and songs were composed by Sankar Sharma, known for his work on "Sayanna Varthakal" (2022) and "Darvinte Parinamam" (2016).

The release of "Jai Ganesh" is highly anticipated, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience for all film enthusiasts. Stay tuned for insightful X (formerly Twitter) reviews as audiences share their thoughts on this mystery thriller film.