Karikku Web Series Star Kiran Viyyath Ties The Knot With Athira, Co-Stars Share Heartwarming Wedding Pics

Karikku Star Kiran Viyyath Weds Athira Co-Stars Share Pics

Karikku Web Series Star Kiran Viyyath Got Married: Known for his comedic prowess in the popular Karikku web series, Kiran Viyyath exchanged vows with Athira on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony was a joyous affair attended by close friends and family. Fellow Karikku stars, including Anu K. Aniyan and Arjun Ratan, shared glimpses of the beautiful celebration on social media, treating fans to photos and videos from the event.

The news of Kiran's nuptials has sparked an outpouring of congratulations from fans across social media platforms. Renowned for his memorable performances in various Karikku series, Kiran rose to fame with his standout role in 'Thera Para,' directed by Nikhil Prasad, the creative force behind Karikku. Since then, Kiran has endeared himself to audiences with his comedic flair and versatile acting in numerous Karikku productions.

Karikku has emerged as a beloved staple among Malayalee audiences, and Kiran's journey from his breakout role in 'Thera Para' to his recent wedding has been closely followed by fans, further cementing his status as a cherished figure in the hearts of viewers.

Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 16:12 [IST]
