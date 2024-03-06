Nizam Rawther, Malayalam Screenwriter Of 'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam,' Passes Away Prior To Film's Release

Nizam Rawther Passed Away: Nizam Rawther, the screenwriter behind the film 'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam,' has sadly passed away. At 49 years old, he served as a health inspector at Kadammanitta Community Health Centre in Pathanamthitta.

His untimely death, attributed to a heart attack, occurred just as the movie was gearing up for its theatrical release on the 8th of this month. Notably, Nizam also lent his talent to scripting other films such as 'Zakkariyayuda Gharbhinikal' 'Bombay Mittayi' and 'Radio'.

Nizam Rawther was also involved in documentary filmmaking. 'Zachariayude Garbhinikal' garnered accolades at the 44th Kerala State Film Awards, winning in categories including Best Actor, Best Story, and Special Jury Award for Best Director. Additionally, Sanusha received Special Jury Mention and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in the Malayalam language for her performance.

'Nizam Rawther's passing occurred just as the film 'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' was poised for release this week, following the resolution of the controversy surrounding its title.

Initially titled 'Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulppannam,' the film faced scrutiny from the Censor Board, resulting in the removal of 'Bharath' from its name. Additionally, there was a suggestion to withdraw the trailer. 'Oru Sarkar Ulpannam' is penned by Nizam Rawther and helmed by TV Renjith, produced under the Bhavani Productions banner by TV Krishnan Thuruthi, Ranjith Jaganathan, and KC Raghunathan. Subheesh Sudhi and Shelly portray the lead roles in this production.