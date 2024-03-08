Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction: Soubin Shahir's Film Continues To Impress

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Prediction: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 16 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Manjummel Boys performed well on its first 15 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 63.29 crore India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 3.3 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 4.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 4.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 2.6 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 2.75 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 2.8 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 2.7 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 26.35 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 7.45 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 9.5 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 4.5 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 4.35 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 3.9 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 3.54 Cr rough data

Week 2 Collection ₹ 36.94 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 1.11 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 64.4 Cr

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.