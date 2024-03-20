Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction: Soubin Shahir's Film Continues To Soar

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection
Day
28
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Manjummel
Boys
performed
well
on
its
first
27
days
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
110.92
Cr
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Thursday]
₹
3.3
Cr
Day
2
[1st
Friday]
₹
3.25
Cr
Day
3
[1st
Saturday]
₹
4.25
Cr
Day
4
[1st
Sunday]
₹
4.7
Cr
Day
5
[1st
Monday]
₹
2.6
Cr
Day
6
[1st
Tuesday]
₹
2.75
Cr
Day
7
[1st
Wednesday]
₹
2.8
Cr
Day
8
[2nd
Thursday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Week
1
Collection
₹
26.35
Cr
Day
9
[2nd
Friday]
₹
3.7
Cr
Day
10
[2nd
Saturday]
₹
7.45
Cr
Day
11
[2nd
Sunday]
₹
9.5
Cr
Day
12
[2nd
Monday]
₹
4.5
Cr
Day
13
[2nd
Tuesday]
₹
4.35
Cr
Day
14
[2nd
Wednesday]
₹
3.9
Cr
Day
15
[3rd
Thursday]
₹
3.75
Cr
Week
2
Collection
₹
37.15
Cr
Day
16
[3rd
Friday]
₹
5.5
Cr
Day
17
[3rd
Saturday]
₹
8.5
Cr
Day
18
[3rd
Sunday]
₹
8.9
Cr
Day
19
[3rd
Monday]
₹
3.1
Cr
Day
20
[3rd
Tuesday]
₹
2.7
Cr
Day
21
[3rd
Wednesday]
₹
2.55
Cr
Day
22
[4th
Thursday]
₹
2.3
Cr
Week
3
Collection
₹
33.55
Cr
Day
23
[4th
Friday]
₹
2.1
Cr
Day
24
[4th
Saturday]
₹
3.85
Cr
Day
25
[4th
Sunday]
₹
4.6
Cr
Day
26
[4th
Monday]
₹
1.55
Cr
Day
27
[4th
Tuesday]
₹
1.77
Cr
rough
data
Day
28
[4th
Wednesday]
₹
0
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
110.92
Cr
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys"
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.