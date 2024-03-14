Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Surpasses '2018' Record, Is All-Time Highest Grosser?

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
industry
reports
from
film
industry
trackers
Friday
Matinee
and
ForumKeralam,
"Manjummel
Boys" is
making
waves
in
the
world
of
Malayalam
cinema.
Friday
Matinee
reveals
that
the
film
has
amassed
a
staggering
173
crores+
in
worldwide
gross
collections,
indicating
a
strong
potential
to
surpass
the
lifetime
gross
of
175.1
crores
set
by
the
previous
record
holder,
"2018:
Everyone
is
a
Hero."
Meanwhile,
ForumKeralam
reports
that
"Manjummel
Boys" has
already
claimed
the
title
of
the
new
all-time
highest
grosser
in
Malayalam,
surpassing
the
mighty
"2018,"
based
on
today's
advance
sales
figures.
ForumKeralam
also
expressed
that
this
achievement,
accomplished
solely
in
one
version
of
the
film,
is
certainly
the
cherry
on
top
of
the
cake.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys" stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.