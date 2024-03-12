Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Continues To Dominate, Eyes ₹70 Crore Milestone

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection

According to the latest updates from film industry tracker ForumKeralam, "Manjummel Boys" continues to make waves at the Kerala box office. On Day 18 (Sunday), the film raked in an impressive gross of ₹3.70 crore, bringing its total gross to an astounding ₹53.20 crore over 18 days. The momentum shows no signs of slowing down, with a superb hold expected on Day 19 (Monday), anticipating a gross collection in the range of ₹1.50 crore. With such a remarkable performance, the film is now eyeing a final gross of ₹70 crore from the state, solidifying its status as a blockbuster. It's a testament to the film's undeniable appeal and the overwhelming support from the audience, marking "Manjummel Boys" as a true blockbuster success story.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.