Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Continues To Dominate, Eyes ₹70 Crore Milestone

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Kerala
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
the
latest
updates
from
film
industry
tracker
ForumKeralam,
"Manjummel
Boys" continues
to
make
waves
at
the
Kerala
box
office.
On
Day
18
(Sunday),
the
film
raked
in
an
impressive
gross
of
₹3.70
crore,
bringing
its
total
gross
to
an
astounding
₹53.20
crore
over
18
days.
The
momentum
shows
no
signs
of
slowing
down,
with
a
superb
hold
expected
on
Day
19
(Monday),
anticipating
a
gross
collection
in
the
range
of
₹1.50
crore.
With
such
a
remarkable
performance,
the
film
is
now
eyeing
a
final
gross
of
₹70
crore
from
the
state,
solidifying
its
status
as
a
blockbuster.
It's
a
testament
to
the
film's
undeniable
appeal
and
the
overwhelming
support
from
the
audience,
marking
"Manjummel
Boys"
as
a
true
blockbuster
success
story.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys" stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.