Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection: Soubin Shahir's Film Poised For Success On Par With Baahubali 2

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
the
movie
was
released
on
April
6th.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Kerala
Box
Office
Collection
Update
In
the
latest
update,
the
film
industry
tracker
AB
George
has
reported
astounding
figures
for
the
Kerala
Box
Office
collection
of
"Manjummel
Boys."
According
to
their
estimates,
the
film's
gross
collection
is
anticipated
to
soar
to
an
impressive
71
crores
by
today,
firmly
securing
its
position
as
the
all-time
number
4
on
the
KBO
charts.
The
momentum
it
has
gathered
suggests
that
"Manjummel
Boys"
is
poised
to
reach
the
echelons
of
success
akin
to
the
monumental
blockbuster
"Baahubali
2."
With
its
unprecedented
performance,
this
film
has
etched
its
name
as
a
super
duper
blockbuster
in
the
annals
of
Kerala
Box
Office
history,
setting
the
industry
ablaze
with
its
fiery
success.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys"
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.