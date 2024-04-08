Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection: Soubin Shahir's Film Poised For Success On Par With Baahubali 2

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024. The Telugu-dubbed version of the movie was released on April 6th.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection Update

In the latest update, the film industry tracker AB George has reported astounding figures for the Kerala Box Office collection of "Manjummel Boys." According to their estimates, the film's gross collection is anticipated to soar to an impressive 71 crores by today, firmly securing its position as the all-time number 4 on the KBO charts. The momentum it has gathered suggests that "Manjummel Boys" is poised to reach the echelons of success akin to the monumental blockbuster "Baahubali 2." With its unprecedented performance, this film has etched its name as a super duper blockbuster in the annals of Kerala Box Office history, setting the industry ablaze with its fiery success.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.