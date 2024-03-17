Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection: Soubin's Movie Poised To Surpass ₹61 Cr Today To Be In Top League

Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Kerala
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
the
film
industry
tracker
Friday
Matinee,
by
the
end
of
the
day,
'Manjummel
Boys'
is
expected
to
collect
approximately
₹61
crores
from
Kerala
alone,
securing
its
position
as
the
sixth-highest
grosser
in
the
Kerala
Box
Office.
With
this
impressive
performance,
it's
anticipated
to
climb
to
the
fifth
position
soon.
Moreover,
there
are
strong
chances
for
it
to
vie
for
the
fourth
spot
by
the
end
of
its
theatrical
run,
showcasing
its
remarkable
box
office
performance
and
potential
for
further
growth.
Currently,
the
top
five
highest-grossing
films
in
Kerala
stand
as
follows:
'2018'
-
₹89.40
Cr,
Pulimurugan
-
₹78.50
Cr,
Baahubali2
-
₹73
Cr,
KGFChapter2
-
₹68.50
Cr,
and
Lucifer
-
₹63
Cr.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 14:07 [IST]