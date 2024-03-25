Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection Update: Soubin's Movie Among All-time Top Five Grossers

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Kerala
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
the
latest
report
from
the
film
industry
tracker
Friday
Matinee,
"Manjummel
Boys" continues
its
impressive
run
at
the
Kerala
box
office,
grossing
a
remarkable
₹65.85
crores
within
just
32
days
of
its
release.
This
staggering
figure
solidifies
its
position
as
one
of
the
top-grossing
films
in
the
region.
While
there
is
still
a
long
way
for
it
to
surpass
the
record
set
by
the
top-grossing
movie
"2018," which
grossed
₹89.40
crores
in
Kerala,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
secured
its
place
among
the
all-time
top
five
grossers
in
Kerala.
It
follows
closely
behind
blockbusters
like
"Pulimurugan"
(₹78.50
crores),
"Baahubali
2"
(₹73
crores),
and
"KGF
Chapter
2"
(₹68.50
crores),
showcasing
its
immense
popularity
and
success
among
audiences.
With
such
an
impressive
box
office
performance,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
undoubtedly
earned
its
status
as
a
big
blockbuster
in
the
region,
setting
new
benchmarks
in
the
Malayalam
film
industry.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys"
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.