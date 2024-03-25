Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection Update: Soubin's Movie Among All-time Top Five Grossers

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Kerala Box Office Collection

According to the latest report from the film industry tracker Friday Matinee, "Manjummel Boys" continues its impressive run at the Kerala box office, grossing a remarkable ₹65.85 crores within just 32 days of its release.

#ManjummelBoys 32 Days Kerala Boxoffice Gross - 65.85 Crores.



BIG - BLOCKBUSTER 🎯 🔥 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) March 25, 2024

This staggering figure solidifies its position as one of the top-grossing films in the region. While there is still a long way for it to surpass the record set by the top-grossing movie "2018," which grossed ₹89.40 crores in Kerala, "Manjummel Boys" has secured its place among the all-time top five grossers in Kerala. It follows closely behind blockbusters like "Pulimurugan" (₹78.50 crores), "Baahubali 2" (₹73 crores), and "KGF Chapter 2" (₹68.50 crores), showcasing its immense popularity and success among audiences. With such an impressive box office performance, "Manjummel Boys" has undoubtedly earned its status as a big blockbuster in the region, setting new benchmarks in the Malayalam film industry.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.