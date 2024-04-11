Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch SuperHit Survival Drama Film

Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Get
ready
for
a
cinematic
treat
as
"Manjummel
Boys"
gears
up
for
its
OTT
release
on
May
3rd,
exclusively
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
This
highly
anticipated
film
will
be
available
in
multiple
languages,
including
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Hindi,
ensuring
a
wider
audience
base
can
enjoy
its
captivating
storyline
and
stellar
performances.
"Manjummel
Boys"
promises
to
deliver
an
immersive
cinematic
experience
that
transcends
language
barriers.
Don't
miss
the
chance
to
catch
this
exciting
release
and
immerse
yourself
in
the
world
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
from
the
comfort
of
your
home,
starting
May
3rd,
only
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys"
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.