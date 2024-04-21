Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date Confirmed: Watch The Blockbuster Survival Drama Soon!

Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release:
The
much-anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," featuring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
was
released
in
theaters
on
February
22,
2024.
"Manjummel
Boys,"
produced
by
Soubin
Shahir's
own
company,
Parava
Films,
has
generated
significant
excitement
as
one
of
the
most
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
releases
of
the
year.
After
its
release
in
theatres,
"Manjummel
Boys"
became
a
blockbuster
hit
not
only
in
Kerala
but
also
outside
the
state.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
travelled
to
the
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
adventure,
one
of
the
young
men
accidentally
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
"Manjummel
Boys"
tells
the
story
of
the
courageous
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
save
him.
Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Prepare
yourself
for
a
cinematic
delight
as
"Manjummel
Boys"
readies
for
its
OTT
release
on
May
3rd,
exclusively
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
This
much-anticipated
film
will
be
available
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Hindi,
reaching
a
broad
audience
and
showcasing
its
engaging
plot
and
standout
performances.
"Manjummel
Boys"
promises
an
exceptional
viewing
experience
that
crosses
language
boundaries.
Be
sure
to
watch
this
thrilling
release
from
the
comfort
of
your
home
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar,
starting
May
3rd.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
recognised
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
led
the
production
of
'Manjummel
Boys'.
The
film
features
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
prominent
roles.
On
the
technical
team,
Shyju
Khalid
took
on
the
role
of
cinematographer,
while
Vivek
Harshan
handled
the
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
music,
and
Ajayan
Chalissery
managed
the
art
direction.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
in
charge
of
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
served
as
the
makeup
artist.