Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date Confirmed: Watch The Blockbuster Survival Drama Soon!

Manjummel Boys OTT Release: The much-anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, was released in theaters on February 22, 2024.

"Manjummel Boys," produced by Soubin Shahir's own company, Parava Films, has generated significant excitement as one of the most highly anticipated Malayalam releases of the year. After its release in theatres, "Manjummel Boys" became a blockbuster hit not only in Kerala but also outside the state.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala travelled to the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their adventure, one of the young men accidentally falls into a deep cave. "Manjummel Boys" tells the story of the courageous efforts of the remaining friends to save him.

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform

Prepare yourself for a cinematic delight as "Manjummel Boys" readies for its OTT release on May 3rd, exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. This much-anticipated film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reaching a broad audience and showcasing its engaging plot and standout performances. "Manjummel Boys" promises an exceptional viewing experience that crosses language boundaries. Be sure to watch this thrilling release from the comfort of your home on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting May 3rd.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, recognised for directing 'Jan.E.Man', led the production of 'Manjummel Boys'. The film features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in prominent roles.

On the technical team, Shyju Khalid took on the role of cinematographer, while Vivek Harshan handled the editing. Sushin Shyam composed the music, and Ajayan Chalissery managed the art direction. Mashar Hamsa was in charge of costume design, and Ronex Xavier served as the makeup artist.