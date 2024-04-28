Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch The Blockbuster Survival Drama Online

Manjummel Boys OTT Release: The eagerly awaited Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

"Manjummel Boys," produced by Soubin Shahir's Parava Films, has garnered considerable buzz as one of the year's most eagerly anticipated Malayalam releases. Following its theatrical debut, "Manjummel Boys" turned into a blockbuster success both in Kerala and beyond.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala embarked on a trip to the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, one of the young men accidentally fell into a deep cave. "Manjummel Boys" narrates the brave journey of the remaining friends as they strive to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform

After a successful theatrical run, the acclaimed Soubin Shahir film 'Manjummel Boys' is set for its eagerly awaited OTT release on May 5. The film's makers have announced that 'Manjummel Boys' will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar starting May 5. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reaching a wide audience and showcasing its captivating storyline and exceptional performances. 'Manjummel Boys' promises a remarkable viewing experience that transcends language barriers. Don't miss this exciting release from the comfort of your home on Disney Plus Hotstar starting May 5th.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for his work on 'Jan.E.Man', took charge of directing 'Manjummel Boys'. The film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer on the technical team, with Vivek Harshan taking care of the editing. Sushin Shyam composed the music, while Ajayan Chalissery oversaw the art direction. Mashar Hamsa managed the costume design, and Ronex Xavier was responsible for makeup artistry.