Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch The Blockbuster Survival Drama Online

Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release:
The
eagerly
awaited
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
"Manjummel
Boys,"
produced
by
Soubin
Shahir's
Parava
Films,
has
garnered
considerable
buzz
as
one
of
the
year's
most
eagerly
anticipated
Malayalam
releases.
Following
its
theatrical
debut,
"Manjummel
Boys"
turned
into
a
blockbuster
success
both
in
Kerala
and
beyond.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
embarked
on
a
trip
to
the
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
one
of
the
young
men
accidentally
fell
into
a
deep
cave.
"Manjummel
Boys"
narrates
the
brave
journey
of
the
remaining
friends
as
they
strive
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
After
a
successful
theatrical
run,
the
acclaimed
Soubin
Shahir
film
'Manjummel
Boys' is
set
for
its
eagerly
awaited
OTT
release
on
May
5.
The
film's
makers
have
announced
that
'Manjummel
Boys'
will
begin
streaming
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
starting
May
5.
The
film
will
be
available
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Kannada,
and
Hindi,
reaching
a
wide
audience
and
showcasing
its
captivating
storyline
and
exceptional
performances.
'Manjummel
Boys'
promises
a
remarkable
viewing
experience
that
transcends
language
barriers.
Don't
miss
this
exciting
release
from
the
comfort
of
your
home
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
starting
May
5th.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
his
work
on
'Jan.E.Man',
took
charge
of
directing
'Manjummel
Boys'.
The
film
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer
on
the
technical
team,
with
Vivek
Harshan
taking
care
of
the
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
oversaw
the
art
direction.
Mashar
Hamsa
managed
the
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
was
responsible
for
makeup
artistry.