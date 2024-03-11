Manjummel Boys OTT Release: Uncertainty Looms As Producers Hold Out For Higher Bid

Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Uncertainty
Looms
Over
Manjummel
Boys
OTT
Release
Mollywood
is
buzzing
with
the
exceptional
success
of
'Manjummel
Boys,'
a
captivating
survival
thriller
helmed
by
Chidambaram.
While
the
film
enjoys
immense
popularity
in
theatres,
its
transition
to
the
OTT
platform
faces
uncertainty.
Reports
suggest
that
the
producer
declined
a
substantial
Rs.
10
crore
deal
from
a
leading
OTT
platform
for
the
film's
multi-language
rights.
Instead,
there
are
speculations
that
the
producer
is
holding
out
for
double
the
offer,
causing
a
standstill
in
negotiations.
This
unforeseen
development
might
prolong
the
wait
for
fans
eager
to
delve
into
the
gripping
narrative
of
'Manjummel
Boys'
on
the
digital
stage.
Film
industry
tracker
Sreedhar
Pillai's
analysis
suggests
a
significant
shift
in
the
OTT
landscape,
questioning
whether
the
OTT
bubble
has
burst.
Previously,
OTT
rights
were
the
most
lucrative
for
Malayalam
film
producers,
but
this
seems
to
be
changing.
Manjummel
Boys,
despite
being
a
mega
blockbuster,
is
struggling
to
find
takers
for
its
OTT
rights
due
to
the
producer's
demand
for
₹20
crore.
The
highest
offer
received
so
far
is
₹10.5
crore
for
all
languages,
which
the
producers
deem
insufficient.
Streaming
platforms
argue
that
since
the
film
has
become
a
blockbuster
in
theatres,
it
can
only
release
on
OTT
platforms
after
2
to
3
months,
and
that
won't
be
profitable
for
a
streaming
platform.
Similar
challenges
are
seen
with
other
recent
Malayalam
films
like
Bandra
and
Thangamani,
along
with
around
50
small-release
films.
Even
forthcoming
big
releases
like
Aadu
Jeevitham
and
Varshangalkku
Shesham
are
still
negotiating
for
the
right
price.
This
trend
isn't
limited
to
Malayalam
cinema,
as
even
big
hero
Tamil
films
are
facing
reduced
buying
and
slashed
acquisition
costs
by
50
percent.
The
correction
in
pricing
by
streaming
platforms
indicates
a
mismatch
between
high
acquisition
rates
and
return
on
investment,
signalling
that
the
post-pandemic
pricing
of
2021-22
may
never
return.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys"
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.