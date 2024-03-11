Manjummel Boys OTT Release: Uncertainty Looms As Producers Hold Out For Higher Bid

Manjummel Boys OTT Release: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Uncertainty Looms Over Manjummel Boys OTT Release

Mollywood is buzzing with the exceptional success of 'Manjummel Boys,' a captivating survival thriller helmed by Chidambaram. While the film enjoys immense popularity in theatres, its transition to the OTT platform faces uncertainty. Reports suggest that the producer declined a substantial Rs. 10 crore deal from a leading OTT platform for the film's multi-language rights. Instead, there are speculations that the producer is holding out for double the offer, causing a standstill in negotiations. This unforeseen development might prolong the wait for fans eager to delve into the gripping narrative of 'Manjummel Boys' on the digital stage.

Film industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai's analysis suggests a significant shift in the OTT landscape, questioning whether the OTT bubble has burst. Previously, OTT rights were the most lucrative for Malayalam film producers, but this seems to be changing. Manjummel Boys, despite being a mega blockbuster, is struggling to find takers for its OTT rights due to the producer's demand for ₹20 crore. The highest offer received so far is ₹10.5 crore for all languages, which the producers deem insufficient. Streaming platforms argue that since the film has become a blockbuster in theatres, it can only release on OTT platforms after 2 to 3 months, and that won't be profitable for a streaming platform.

Similar challenges are seen with other recent Malayalam films like Bandra and Thangamani, along with around 50 small-release films. Even forthcoming big releases like Aadu Jeevitham and Varshangalkku Shesham are still negotiating for the right price. This trend isn't limited to Malayalam cinema, as even big hero Tamil films are facing reduced buying and slashed acquisition costs by 50 percent. The correction in pricing by streaming platforms indicates a mismatch between high acquisition rates and return on investment, signalling that the post-pandemic pricing of 2021-22 may never return.

Analysis : Has the #OTT bubble burst?

No takers for #ManjummelBoys OTT!



Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.