Manjummel Boys OTT Release: Unveiling The Truth Behind The Buzz; Here's The Probable Debut Date

Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Clarification
On
Manjummel
Boys' OTT
Release
Rumours
In
response
to
the
speculation
circulating
on
social
media
platforms
about
the
OTT
release
of
'Manjummel
Boys,'
film
industry
tracker
AB
George
has
provided
a
clarification.
Contrary
to
the
rumours
suggesting
that
the
film
would
be
available
for
streaming
on
April
5th,
the
producers
have
deemed
this
claim
false.
Instead,
it
is
anticipated
that
the
release
of
'Manjummel
Boys'
on
OTT
platforms
will
likely
take
place
in
May
2024.
This
clarification
offers
insights
for
eager
fans
who
have
been
anticipating
the
digital
release
of
the
film,
indicating
a
later
timeframe
than
initially
rumoured.
Clarification
on
the
news
circulating
on
social
media
regarding
the
release
of
'Manjummel
Boys'
on
OTT
platforms:
The
claim
that
#ManjummelBoys
will
be
streaming
from
April
5th
is
false,
according
to
the
producers.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 16:42 [IST]