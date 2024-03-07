Manjummel Boys Vs Premalu Box Office Collection: Exciting Clash Of Malayalam Blockbusters

Manjummel
Boys
vs.
Premalu
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Premalu,
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Manjummel
Boys
vs.
Premalu
Box
Office
Collection
"Manjummel
Boys"
and
"Premalu"
have
emerged
as
significant
contenders
in
the
Malayalam
film
industry,
securing
the
positions
of
the
all-time
4th
and
5th
highest
Malayalam
worldwide
grossers,
respectively.
With
their
remarkable
box
office
performances,
both
films
have
solidified
their
positions
among
the
top
earners
in
Malayalam
cinema.
As
they
continue
to
run
successfully
in
theatres,
anticipation
mounts
for
their
potential
to
break
existing
records.
In
the
competitive
landscape
of
Malayalam
cinema,
"Manjummel
Boys"
and
"Premalu"
stand
out
as
formidable
contributors
to
the
industry's
success.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys"
stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.