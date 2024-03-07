Manjummel Boys Vs Premalu Box Office Collection: Exciting Clash Of Malayalam Blockbusters

Manjummel Boys vs. Premalu Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Premalu, featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th. Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Manjummel Boys vs. Premalu Box Office Collection

"Manjummel Boys" and "Premalu" have emerged as significant contenders in the Malayalam film industry, securing the positions of the all-time 4th and 5th highest Malayalam worldwide grossers, respectively. With their remarkable box office performances, both films have solidified their positions among the top earners in Malayalam cinema. As they continue to run successfully in theatres, anticipation mounts for their potential to break existing records. In the competitive landscape of Malayalam cinema, "Manjummel Boys" and "Premalu" stand out as formidable contributors to the industry's success.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.