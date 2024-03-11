Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Crosses ₹150 Cr, Sets Sights On 200 Cr Milestone

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Collection

In a groundbreaking achievement for Malayalam cinema, the highly acclaimed film "Manjummel Boys" has shattered records with its worldwide box office performance. According to film industry tracker AB George, the total worldwide gross collection of "Manjummel Boys" has soared past the remarkable milestone of 150 crores, marking a historic moment for the industry. This success places "Manjummel Boys" as only the second Malayalam movie ever to achieve such a monumental feat, igniting excitement and anticipation within the industry. With the film's unprecedented success, the prospect of Malayalam cinema hitting the coveted 200 crores mark seems increasingly promising.

#ManjummelBoys total WORLDWIDE GROSS COLLECTION crossed 150 Crores 🔥🔥🔥



Second Malayalam movie to cross 150 crores gross collection 🔥



FIRST 200 CRORES LOADING for Malayalam Cinema. — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 10, 2024

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.