Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Crosses ₹150 Cr, Sets Sights On 200 Cr Milestone

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
In
a
groundbreaking
achievement
for
Malayalam
cinema,
the
highly
acclaimed
film
"Manjummel
Boys" has
shattered
records
with
its
worldwide
box
office
performance.
According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
the
total
worldwide
gross
collection
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
soared
past
the
remarkable
milestone
of
150
crores,
marking
a
historic
moment
for
the
industry.
This
success
places
"Manjummel
Boys"
as
only
the
second
Malayalam
movie
ever
to
achieve
such
a
monumental
feat,
igniting
excitement
and
anticipation
within
the
industry.
With
the
film's
unprecedented
success,
the
prospect
of
Malayalam
cinema
hitting
the
coveted
200
crores
mark
seems
increasingly
promising.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys" stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.