Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Surpasses Monumental ₹200 Crore Milestone

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Collection

In a historic achievement for Malayalam cinema, "Manjummel Boys" has shattered records by surpassing the monumental milestone of ₹200 crore, as confirmed by the film industry tracker, Forum Reelz. Notably, "Manjummel Boys" is the first Malayalam film to cross 200 crores worldwide. This remarkable feat marks a watershed moment, highlighting the immense success and widespread acclaim garnered by the film. The achievement underscores the captivating appeal and unparalleled popularity of "Manjummel Boys," solidifying its position as a monumental blockbuster in the annals of Malayalam cinema.

#ManjummelBoys shatters records, crossing the monumental ₹200 CRORE milestone – A TRULY HISTORIC FEAT !!!! 🏆🏆🔥🎊 pic.twitter.com/ybuORVumoB — Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) March 19, 2024

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.