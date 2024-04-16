Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Gross Collection Update: Soubin's Film Hits Record-breaking ₹235.56 Crore

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The eagerly awaited Malayalam movie "Manjummel Boys," featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, released in cinemas on February 22, 2024. Subsequently, the Telugu-dubbed rendition of the film was launched on April 6th.

"Manjummel Boys," produced by Soubin Shahir under his own production house, Parava Films, has attracted considerable anticipation as one of the highly anticipated releases in Malayalam cinema this year.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a gathering of pals from Kerala embarked on a trip to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. Amid their outing, a young individual accidentally tumbles into a cavernous abyss. "Manjummel Boys" recounts the courageous endeavours of the remaining companions to save him.

Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Gross Collection

In a monumental achievement for the Malayalam film industry, "Manjummel Boys" has soared to unprecedented success, setting new benchmarks in global box office collections. According to film industry tracker AB George, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at a staggering 235.56 crores, with Kerala contributing 71.7 crores, the ROI (Rest of India) region adding 90.6 crores, and overseas markets contributing 73.26 crores. With these remarkable figures, "Manjummel Boys" solidifies its position as an all-time blockbuster, emerging as the highest-grossing film of all time in the history of Malayalam cinema. The film's phenomenal success underscores its widespread appeal and resonates with audiences worldwide.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. HIGHEST GROSSER OF ALL TIME. — AB George (@AbGeorge_) April 15, 2024

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, renowned for his directorial work in 'Jan.E.Man', took the reins of 'Manjummel Boys'. The film features a stellar cast, including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in pivotal roles.

Regarding the technical aspects, Shyju Khalid undertook the role of cinematographer, with Vivek Harshan assuming editing duties. Sushin Shyam was in charge of the music, while Ajayan Chalissery contributed as the art director. Costume design fell under the purview of Mashar Hamsa, and Ronex Xavier managed makeup artistry.