Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Gross Collection Update: Soubin's Film Hits Record-breaking ₹235.56 Crore

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
eagerly
awaited
Malayalam
movie
"Manjummel
Boys," featuring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
released
in
cinemas
on
February
22,
2024.
Subsequently,
the
Telugu-dubbed
rendition
of
the
film
was
launched
on
April
6th.
"Manjummel
Boys,"
produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
production
house,
Parava
Films,
has
attracted
considerable
anticipation
as
one
of
the
highly
anticipated
releases
in
Malayalam
cinema
this
year.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
gathering
of
pals
from
Kerala
embarked
on
a
trip
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
Amid
their
outing,
a
young
individual
accidentally
tumbles
into
a
cavernous
abyss.
"Manjummel
Boys"
recounts
the
courageous
endeavours
of
the
remaining
companions
to
save
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Worldwide
Box
Office
Gross
Collection
In
a
monumental
achievement
for
the
Malayalam
film
industry,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
soared
to
unprecedented
success,
setting
new
benchmarks
in
global
box
office
collections.
According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
the
film's
worldwide
gross
collection
stands
at
a
staggering
235.56
crores,
with
Kerala
contributing
71.7
crores,
the
ROI
(Rest
of
India)
region
adding
90.6
crores,
and
overseas
markets
contributing
73.26
crores.
With
these
remarkable
figures,
"Manjummel
Boys"
solidifies
its
position
as
an
all-time
blockbuster,
emerging
as
the
highest-grossing
film
of
all
time
in
the
history
of
Malayalam
cinema.
The
film's
phenomenal
success
underscores
its
widespread
appeal
and
resonates
with
audiences
worldwide.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
renowned
for
his
directorial
work
in
'Jan.E.Man',
took
the
reins
of
'Manjummel
Boys'.
The
film
features
a
stellar
cast,
including
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
pivotal
roles.
Regarding
the
technical
aspects,
Shyju
Khalid
undertook
the
role
of
cinematographer,
with
Vivek
Harshan
assuming
editing
duties.
Sushin
Shyam
was
in
charge
of
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
contributed
as
the
art
director.
Costume
design
fell
under
the
purview
of
Mashar
Hamsa,
and
Ronex
Xavier
managed
makeup
artistry.