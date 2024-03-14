Manjummel Boys' Worldwide Box Office: Soubin's Film Hits ₹176 Cr, Becomes Malayalam's All-Time Highest Grosser

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to film industry tracker AB George, the latest figures for the worldwide gross collection of "Manjummel Boys" are nothing short of impressive. The domestic earnings stand at a whopping 114 crores, showcasing its immense popularity within the local market. Additionally, its overseas performance has been equally remarkable, raking in $7.5 million. Together, these numbers contribute to a staggering total of 176 crores in global box office collections, solidifying its position as the all-time highest grosser in Mollywood history. The fiery success of "Manjummel Boys" demonstrates its widespread appeal and the fervour it has ignited among audiences worldwide. "Manjummel Boys" achieved this record by surpassing the previous record holder '2018' (Movie), which had grossed 175 crores globally.

#ManjummelBoys WORLDWIDE GROSS COLLECTION —



Domestic - 114 CRORES 🔥

Overseas - .5M



Total 176 CRORES GBOC 🔥🔥🔥

ALL TIME HIGHEST MOLLYWOOD GROSSER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UCLAMGNr57 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 14, 2024

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.

On the technical side, Shyju Khalid served as the cinematographer, and Vivek Harshan was the editor. Sushin Shyam handled the music, while Ajayan Chalissery served as the art director. Mashar Hamsa was responsible for costume design, and Ronex Xavier worked as the makeup artist.