Manjummel Boys' Worldwide Box Office: Soubin's Film Hits ₹176 Cr, Becomes Malayalam's All-Time Highest Grosser

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection:
The
highly
anticipated
Malayalam
film
"Manjummel
Boys," starring
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
and
Balu
Varghese,
hit
theatres
on
February
22,
2024.
Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
According
to
film
industry
tracker
AB
George,
the
latest
figures
for
the
worldwide
gross
collection
of
"Manjummel
Boys" are
nothing
short
of
impressive.
The
domestic
earnings
stand
at
a
whopping
114
crores,
showcasing
its
immense
popularity
within
the
local
market.
Additionally,
its
overseas
performance
has
been
equally
remarkable,
raking
in
$7.5
million.
Together,
these
numbers
contribute
to
a
staggering
total
of
176
crores
in
global
box
office
collections,
solidifying
its
position
as
the
all-time
highest
grosser
in
Mollywood
history.
The
fiery
success
of
"Manjummel
Boys"
demonstrates
its
widespread
appeal
and
the
fervour
it
has
ignited
among
audiences
worldwide.
"Manjummel
Boys"
achieved
this
record
by
surpassing
the
previous
record
holder
'2018'
(Movie),
which
had
grossed
175
crores
globally.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
And
Crew
Chidambaram,
known
for
directing
'Jan.E.Man',
helmed
the
project
'Manjummel
Boys'.
"Manjummel
Boys" stars
Soubin
Shahir,
Sreenath
Bhasi,
Balu
Varghese,
Deepak
Parambol,
Ganapathi,
Lal
Jr.,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan,
Arun
Kurian,
Khalid
Rahman,
Chandu
Salimkumar,
and
Vishnu
Reghu
in
key
roles.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.