Archana Suseelan Marries Her Longtime Boyfriend Manoj!

    Popular Television actress Archana Suseelan marries her longtime boyfriend Manoj. The wedding took place in Delhi, in the traditional North Indian style, with haldi rasm, sangeeth and many more. Archana had been in a relationship with Manoj since nine years and finally, their love has resulted in the marriage.

    Archana was very open about her relationship and had told in most of her interviews too. Archana, who is half Malayali by birth, said that she has an affair with a Delhi based man. She has even said that they have known each other for the past seven years and share a good chemistry with each other.

    Archana Suseelan Marriage

    There will be reception in Kerala, inviting all her friends and colleagues. Though more popular in Malayalam, the actress has made her presence in Tamil industry too, with serials. Archana Suseelan is more popular in Television rather than in movies. She made her debut in the industry with the serial Manasaputhri, essaying the role Gloria. This was a stepping stone for the actress and later on, she was brimmed with opportunities.

    Click here to see the reception pictures

    Recently, the actress has also started a boutique in Trivandrum, which is exclusively for women. The store has all that a woman needs, right from traditional wear to the most modern outfits. Oneindia wishes Archana a very happy married life.

