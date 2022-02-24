Did You Know Jayalalithaa Had Acted In A Malayalam Movie?

Honourable
Tamil
Nadu
Chief
Minister
J
Jayalalithaa
breathed
her
last
on
December
05,
2016,
leaving
the
entire
nation
in
grief.
Much
before
becoming
a
politician
and
the
face
of
the
state,
Jayalalithaa
was
an
actress
who
ruled
the
Tamil
film
industry.
She
was
a
prominent
presence
in
the
Tamil
film
industry
since
1961
and
later,
she
also
went
on
to
make
a
mark
in
other
South
Indian
languages
like
Telugu,
Kannada,
etc.
The
actress
ruled
the
South
Indian
film
industry
in
the
'60s
and
'70s.
But,
not
many
know
that
Jayalalithaa
had
acted
in
a
Malayalam
film,
as
well.
In
fact,
the
actress
made
her
debut
in
Mollywood
in
the
year
1973,
much
after
she
conquered
the
Tamil
and
Telugu
film
industries.
Malayalam
film
Jesus,
directed
by
P
A
Thomas,
marked
the
Mollywood
debut
of
Jayalalithaa.
The
film,
which
was
a
star-studded
one,
had
the
actress
playing
the
character
Salomi.
Jesus
also
featured
prominent
Malayalam
actors
like
Thikkurissi
Sukumaran
Nair,
Bahadoor,
Jose
Prakash,
Vincent,
G
K
Pillai,
etc.,
in
important
roles.
The
role
of
Jayalalitha
in
the
movie
was
much
praised
and
she
did
put
up
a
really
good
performance
in
the
film.
Unfortunately,
Jayalalithaa
wasn't
seen
in
any
other
Malayalam
films
later.
Jesus
is
the
one
and
only
Malayalam
film
of
Jayalalithaa
to
treasure.