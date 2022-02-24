Did You Know Jayalalithaa Had Acted In A Malayalam Movie?

Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on December 05, 2016, leaving the entire nation in grief. Much before becoming a politician and the face of the state, Jayalalithaa was an actress who ruled the Tamil film industry.

She was a prominent presence in the Tamil film industry since 1961 and later, she also went on to make a mark in other South Indian languages like Telugu, Kannada, etc. The actress ruled the South Indian film industry in the '60s and '70s.

But, not many know that Jayalalithaa had acted in a Malayalam film, as well. In fact, the actress made her debut in Mollywood in the year 1973, much after she conquered the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Malayalam film Jesus, directed by P A Thomas, marked the Mollywood debut of Jayalalithaa. The film, which was a star-studded one, had the actress playing the character Salomi.

Jesus also featured prominent Malayalam actors like Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair, Bahadoor, Jose Prakash, Vincent, G K Pillai, etc., in important roles. The role of Jayalalitha in the movie was much praised and she did put up a really good performance in the film.

Unfortunately, Jayalalithaa wasn't seen in any other Malayalam films later. Jesus is the one and only Malayalam film of Jayalalithaa to treasure.