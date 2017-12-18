 »   »   » Jayasurya Comes Out With An Inspirational Message!

Jayasurya, is one such celebrity who knows how to make use of the social media, in a way so that it benefits others also.

Rather than just promoting himself and his movies, the actor makes it a point to share his thoughts on certain issues. Most of the times, we could see him coming out with some messages that are enjoyable and at the same time inspirational.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Jayasurya

Recently, Jayasurya posted a video on his Facebook page. The video has the actor talking about one important issue that most of us are facing.

Take a look at the Facebook post of the actor..

In the video, the actor talks about the issues with comparisons. According to the actor, the habit of comparing ourselves with someone else is something that is not advisable.

The actor also states that we are imparting this habit to our kids by constantly comparing them with other kids. Most of the parents advise their children to defeat someone else. But, according to Jayasurya, we must compete with our own mistakes and defeat them at first, and not someone else.

Jayasurya concludes the video hoping that the upcoming generation would be free from such type of baseless comparisons.

Well, the video has gone viral on Facebook with the post receiving a good number of views and shares.