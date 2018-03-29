 »   »   » Kali Trailer Review: Dynamic & Promising!

The official trailer of Kali, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-Sai Pallavi starrer, is finally out. The trailer has already become a hit and is going viral on the social networking sites.

The 1.14 minutes long trailer is highly dynamic, fresh, and impressive. It hints that Dulquer Salmaan is playing the character named Siddharth, who struggles with anger-management issues.



Watch Kali official trailer here...



Siddharth is an extremely short-tempered person, and this nature starts affecting his equations with wife Anjali and friends. It is undoubtedly a challenging character for the State Award winner Dulquer.



The most surprising factor about the trailer is the leading lady Sai Pallavi, and her voice. We thought that actress would seek the help of a dubbing artist, for her character Anjali, who speaks in Malayalam.



But surprisingly, Sai Pallavi chose to dub for herself, even though her Malayalam is not fluent. Well, we cannot imagine our Malar without her voice. But the trailer hints that Anjali is a totally different role for Sai Pallavi.



The background score used in the trailer is highly impactful. The Sameer Thahir directed movie is said to be a complete surprise package. The movie hit the theatres on March 26th, Saturday.