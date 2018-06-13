English
 Mohanlal's Puli Murugan To Be Released In 3000 Theatres!

Mohanlal's Puli Murugan To Be Released In 3000 Theatres!

    Puli Murugan, the Mohanlal starring action thriller, is all set to hit the theatres for Vishu 2015. As per the latest reports, Puli Murugan will have a massive release, in about 3000 theatres worldwide.

    Another interesting fact is that the team is planning to release the movie in four languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and English. The team is yet to finalise the release date.

    The movie which had the largest release in the history of Malayalam cinema so far, was released in 450 theatres. So, Puli Murugan release is not just large; but a giant release for Mollywood.

    Kamalinee Mukherjee, the popular actress essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal. Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu is the antagonist. The movie will also have a Bengal tiger in a key role.

    Puli Murugan, which is scripted by Udayakrishna of Udayakrishna-Sibi K Thomas duo, is said to be an out-and-out thriller, which revolves around the title character Murugan, an animal trainer.

    Prabhu, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Bala, Kishore, Vinu Mohan, Namitha, etc appear in the supporting roles. Puli Murugan is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, under the banner Mulakupadam Films.

