1971 Beyond Borders Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

1971 Beyond Borders, the recently released Mohanlal starring war drama has failed to impress both the audiences and critics. As per latest box office reports, the Major Ravi movie has ended up as a flop.

The Mohanlal movie has collected just 5.14 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first 10 days of its release. Thus, 1971 Beyond Borders has emerged as Mohanlal's only unsuccessful venture in the recent past.

The war drama had made a decent opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 2.80 Crores. 1971 Beyond Borders has had a massive release in Kerala, by hitting around 190 screens.

Even though the Mohanlal movie was expected to break all the pre-existing first-day record of Mollywood, it failed to do so. It was the negative reviews received from the audiences, which resulted in the downfall in collections.

When it completed the first weekend at the Kerala box office, 1971 Beyond Borders made a total gross collection of 4.5 Crores. The movie managed to make just 1.7 Crores from the second and third day together.

It is definitely not an impressive performance while considering the performances of Mohanlal's last few films. As per the reports, 1971 Beyond Borders might get removed from the existing screens, very soon.