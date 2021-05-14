1971 Beyond Borders Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections
News
oi-Akhila R Menon
By Akhila Menon
|
1971
Beyond
Borders,
the
recently
released
Mohanlal
starring
war
drama
has
failed
to
impress
both
the
audiences
and
critics.
As
per
latest
box
office
reports,
the
Major
Ravi
movie
has
ended
up
as
a
flop.
The
Mohanlal
movie
has
collected
just
5.14
Crores
from
the
Kerala
box
office,
within
the
first
10
days
of
its
release.
Thus,
1971
Beyond
Borders
has
emerged
as
Mohanlal's
only
unsuccessful
venture
in
the
recent
past.
The
war
drama
had
made
a
decent
opening
at
the
Kerala
box
office,
by
making
an
initial
collection
of
2.80
Crores.
1971
Beyond
Borders
has
had
a
massive
release
in
Kerala,
by
hitting
around
190
screens.
Even
though
the
Mohanlal
movie
was
expected
to
break
all
the
pre-existing
first-day
record
of
Mollywood,
it
failed
to
do
so.
It
was
the
negative
reviews
received
from
the
audiences,
which
resulted
in
the
downfall
in
collections.
When
it
completed
the
first
weekend
at
the
Kerala
box
office,
1971
Beyond
Borders
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
4.5
Crores.
The
movie
managed
to
make
just
1.7
Crores
from
the
second
and
third
day
together.
It
is
definitely
not
an
impressive
performance
while
considering
the
performances
of
Mohanlal's
last
few
films.
As
per
the
reports,
1971
Beyond
Borders
might
get
removed
from
the
existing
screens,
very
soon.