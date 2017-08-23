 »   »   » WOW! 2 More Malayalam Movies To Join The List Of Onam Releases?

The upcoming Onam season is all set offer the Malayalam film audiences, with a grand feast, comprising of Malayalam movies, of various genres.
It has already been confirmed that the Malayalam movies of the top stars of Mollywood, like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly etc., will enter the theatres, in the upcoming season.
While the makers of some of the Malayalam movies have already announced the release date, certain others are yet to lock the exact release dates of their movies.
Now, if reports are to be believed, two more Malayalam movies might join the box office race in the upcoming Onam season. Keep reading to know more about those Malayalam movies..
Aakashamittayee
According to the reports, Jayaram starrer Aakashamittayee, which is the first directorial venture of Samuthirakani in Malayalam, will hit the theatres for Onam. The film, which is the Malayalam remake of Tamil movie Appa, has been bankrolled under the banner Varnachithra big screen.
Lavakusha
Certain reports are doing the rounds that Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese starrer Lavakusha might hit the theatres during this Onam. Directed by Gireesh, this film has its script penned by Neeraj Madhav. Biju Menon will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in this film, which is expected to be a comedy caper.
Other Malayalam Movies
Apart from the above mentioned movies, Prithviraj's Adam Joan, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam and Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela will be hitting the theatres during the Onam season.
What About Parava?
Earlier, it was reported that Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava will also be making it to the theatres during the Onam season. Now, speculations are rife that the film might get postponed by a week. Let us wait till an official announcement from the side of the makers.
The Clash Of The Superstars Movies At The Box Office
Mammootty and Mohanlal, the superstars of Mollywood will have a release each, in the form of Pullikkaran Staraa and Velipadinte Pusthakam respectively. The box office clash between these two movies will surely be the talk of the M'town in the upcoming Onam season.