 »   »   » WOW! 2 More Malayalam Movies To Join The List Of Onam Releases?

The upcoming Onam season is all set offer the Malayalam film audiences, with a grand feast, comprising of Malayalam movies, of various genres.

It has already been confirmed that the Malayalam movies of the top stars of Mollywood, like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly etc., will enter the theatres, in the upcoming season.



While the makers of some of the Malayalam movies have already announced the release date, certain others are yet to lock the exact release dates of their movies.



Now, if reports are to be believed, two more Malayalam movies might join the box office race in the upcoming Onam season. Keep reading to know more about those Malayalam movies..

