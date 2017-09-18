 »   »   » 3 Major Malayalam Movies To Grace The Screens This Week!

The month of September is turning out to be fabulous one for all Mollywood lovers. Already, a good number of Malayalam movies have hit the theatres and are ruling the big screens in tandem.

The Onam season marked the arrival of 4 big Malayalam movies and this week will be a crucial one for all those movies, as the major releases post the Onam season are all set to mark their big arrival and thus offering a tight competition.



This upcoming week will witness the release of as many as three major Malayalam movies and keep reading the article to know more about them..



Parava Parava is definitely the most awaited film among the lot. This film, which is the debut directorial venture of Soubin Shahir, features a host of young actors along with Dulquer Salmaan, who plays a crucial role in the movie. Produced by Anwar Rasheed and Shyju Unni, the story of the film is based in Fort Kochi.



Release Date: September 21, 2017

Pokkiri Simon Pokkiri Simon, featuring Sunny Wayne in the lead role, narrates the story of a die-hard Vijay fan. The film, directed by Jijo Antony also features Prayaga Martin, Saiju Kurupp, Jacob Gregory, Sarathkumar, Nedumudi Venu etc., in important roles. The movie is touted to be a mass entertainer and the biggest film in the career of Sunny Wayne, so far.

Release Date: September 22, 2017

Lavakusha Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav are all set to take the audiences for an entertaining ride with the film Lavakusha, which is all set to hit the theatres. Biju Menon also essays a crucial role in this film, directed by Gireesh Mano. Deepti Sati essays the leading lady in the film. It has been confirmed that the film will hit the theatres this weekend.

Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum Initially, it was announced that this upcoming bilingual film of Tovino Thomas & Pia Bajpai will be hitting the theatres on September 22, 2017. Currently, it is not clear whether the film will be hitting the theatres this week or not and the official confirmation from the side of the makers is awaited.



Well, this should just be a beginning as a few more big Malayalam movies are in the pipeline, which will be hitting the theatres during the last week of September.