 »   »   » 30 Years Of Mammootty’s New Delhi: Some Interesting Facts About The Movie

The year 1987 holds due importance in the acting career of Mammootty. It was in that particular year that one of the biggest ever hits in the career of the actor, made its entry to the theatres.

Yes, we are talking about New Delhi, the best film so far, from Mammootty-Joshiy team. It has been 30 years since the release of this film, which emerged as a trendsetter and a big blockbuster.



It was on July 24, 2017, that this film graced the theatres in Kerala. Scripted by Dennis Joseph, New Delhi, also featured actors like Suresh Gopi, Urvashi, Sumalatha, Thyagarajan, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique etc,. along with Mammootty.



New Delhi, the film which was in the lines of a revenge thriller, had a rather different treatment. Mammootty, played the role a media tycoon named G Krishnamoorthy, who takes revenge on the people who destroyed his life.



On this day, here we list out some of the interesting facts associated with the movie..



Mammoottys’s Big Comeback To Hits In mid 1980s, Mammootty had established himself as a star, especially among the family audiences. But, in the year 1986, the actor had to be a part of a series of flops and thus leaving his film career in jeopardy. In fact, New Delhi was a real test for Mammootty and what happened rest is history.

Joshiy Too Required A Big Success Importantly, film-maker Joshiy too was in need of a big success to get back the tag of a hit film-maker. Some of his previous association with Mammootty went on to become flops, but with New Delhi, he got back to hits.

When They Got To Know About The Success... Interestingly, there are some snippets from the past, showing how the team got to know about success. The grapevine goes that, while the release of New Delhi, Mammootty and Joshiy were busy with the shoot of Nair Saab, in Northern parts of India. It was on the sets of Nair Saab that they got to hear the overjoying news about the success of New Delhi.

The Other Language Remakes New Delhi, was a phenomenal success and the remake rights of the movie sold like hot cakes in the market. The Telugu and Kannada version featuring Krishnam Raju and Ambareesh respectively, emerged as successes but the Hindi version, directed by Joshiy himself and featuring Jitendra in the lead role couldn't repeat the success of the original.

Based On A Novel Not many know that the main theme of New Delhi was based on a popular English novel. The film was loosely based on the novel The Almighty, written by Irvin Wallace.

Rajinikant Approached For A Remake? There were certain speculations doing the rounds that Joy Thomas, the producer of New Delhi wanted to do a Tamil remake of New Delhi, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. But, the superstar was doubtful on how the audiences would take a subject, which has the central character taking revenge on his enemies with the help of others.

200 Days In Theatres The Malayalam film industry got to witness a gigantic success in the form of New Delhi. If reports are to be believed, the film went on to complete 200 days of run in the theatres, which was rare back then.



Despite being a revenge thriller, this Mammootty starrer has lot of freshness, which make the film look like a class attempt, even now. Definitely, this film from Mammootty-Joshiy team will remain in the minds of the audiences, forever.