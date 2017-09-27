 »   »   » BIG TREAT! 4 Malayalam Movies Confirmed For Release In This Week!

The month of September is turning out to be better and better for Malayalam movies, and its audiences. A grand treat is awaiting the audiences in the form of the Malayalam movies, which are set to release in the last week of September.
The Pooja season is expected to be as good as the Onam season for the Malayalam film industry. In fact, as many as 4 Malayalam movies have been confirmed for release in this week, which will be kick-started by the arrival of the much-awaited film, Ramaleela.
Take a look at the 4 Malayalam movies which are sure to hit the theatres in this week..
Ramaleela
The Dileep starrer Ramaleela will be the first film to hit the theatres. This film, which has been in the waiting queue for quite some time, is making a grand release on September 28, 2017. Ramaleela, which has been directed by debutant Arun Gopy, is touted to be a political thriller.
Udaharanam Sujatha
Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha, directed by debutant Phantom Praveen will be hitting the theatres on the same date. The movie, which is the second production venture of Martin Prakatt and Joju George, has raised enough expectations.
Sherlock Toms
Well, Biju Menon is all set to take the audiences for yet another entertaining ride with Sherlock Toms, directed by Shafi. The movie, scripted by Sachy and Najeem Koya is touted to be a good entertainer and the movie will hit the theatres on September 29, 2017.