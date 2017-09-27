 »   »   » BIG TREAT! 4 Malayalam Movies Confirmed For Release In This Week!

The month of September is turning out to be better and better for Malayalam movies, and its audiences. A grand treat is awaiting the audiences in the form of the Malayalam movies, which are set to release in the last week of September.

The Pooja season is expected to be as good as the Onam season for the Malayalam film industry. In fact, as many as 4 Malayalam movies have been confirmed for release in this week, which will be kick-started by the arrival of the much-awaited film, Ramaleela.



Take a look at the 4 Malayalam movies which are sure to hit the theatres in this week..

