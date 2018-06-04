 »   »   »  40th Film Critics Awards: Mohanlal & Nayanthara Bag The Top Honours!

Related Articles
Well, the first quarter of every year is a special one for all film lovers as it is during this period of time that the results of most of the prominent film awards get announced.
Now, the Kerala Film Critics Association has announced the Film Critics Awards for the films released in the year 2016. Much to the happiness of all Malayalam film audiences, Mohanlal and Nayanthara have bagged the top honours at the 40th edition of the awards.
Read on to know more about the winners of 40th Kerala Film Critics Awards and other details..
Best Actor (Male)– Mohanlal (Oppam)
Mohanlal has been adjudged the Best Actor of the year 2016 for his performance in the film Oppam. The actor did portray the role of a person named Jayaraman, who is a blind. It was for the 2013 film Drishyam, that he bagged the Film Critics award for the Best Actor previously.
Best Actor (Female) – Nayanthara (Puthiya Niyamam)
Nayanthara, who impressed one and all with her portrayal of a housewife named Vasuki, in the film Puthiya Niyamam has been declared as the Best Actor (Female) of 2016. In fact, the actress even did dub for herself in the film.
Best Film - Oppam
Oppam, the crime-thriller which marked the powerful comeback of Priyadarshan-Mohanlal team has been declared as the Best Film of 2016. The movie, which emerged as a big blockbuster was highly lauded by the critics, as well.
Best Director – Priyadarshan (Oppam)
Priyadarshan, who got back to form, with Oppam has been declared as the Best Director of the year 2016. The film-maker had brilliantly crafted this crime-thriller, which kept the audiences engaged till the end.
Second Best Film – Jacobinte Swargarajyam
Vineeth Sreenivasan's Jacobinte Swargarajyam, the family entertainer, which did hit the right chords with the audiences, has been adjudged as the Second Best Movie of the year 2016.
Most Popular Movie – Pulimurugan
Well, no prizes for guessing the winner of this award. Pulimurugan, directed by Vysakh, which went on to create umpteen number of box office records, has been rightly chosen as the Most Popular Movie of the year 2016.
Ruby Jubilee Award - Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who took Malayalam cinema to International level with some of his highly acclaimed movie, will be honoured with the Ruby Jubilee award, specially constituted by the association in accordance with the 40th anniversary of the awards.
Young actor Nivin Pauly won a Special Jury award for his portrayal of a police officer named Biju, in the film Action Hero Biju. Tini Tom, Samuthirakkani and actress Lakshmi Gopalaswamy have also been adjudged with Special Jury awards for their performances in Daffedar, Oppam and Kamboji respectively.
Below Listed are some of the other major winners
Second Best Actor (Male) : Renji Pancker For Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Siddique for Sukhamayirikkatte
Second Best Actor (Female): Surabhi (Minnaminungu)
Best Scriptwriter : Vineeth Sreenivasan (Jacobinte Swargarajyam)
Best Music Director : M Jayachandran (Kamboji)
Best Singer (Male): Madhu balakrishnan
Best Singer (Female): Varsha Vinu and Alka Ajith
Best Cinematographer : Sujith Vaassudev (James And Alice)
