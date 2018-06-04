 »   »   »  40th Film Critics Awards: Mohanlal & Nayanthara Bag The Top Honours!

Best Actor (Male)– Mohanlal (Oppam)

Mohanlal has been adjudged the Best Actor of the year 2016 for his performance in the film Oppam. The actor did portray the role of a person named Jayaraman, who is a blind. It was for the 2013 film Drishyam, that he bagged the Film Critics award for the Best Actor previously.



Best Actor (Female) – Nayanthara (Puthiya Niyamam)

Nayanthara, who impressed one and all with her portrayal of a housewife named Vasuki, in the film Puthiya Niyamam has been declared as the Best Actor (Female) of 2016. In fact, the actress even did dub for herself in the film.



Best Film - Oppam

Oppam, the crime-thriller which marked the powerful comeback of Priyadarshan-Mohanlal team has been declared as the Best Film of 2016. The movie, which emerged as a big blockbuster was highly lauded by the critics, as well.



Best Director – Priyadarshan (Oppam)

Priyadarshan, who got back to form, with Oppam has been declared as the Best Director of the year 2016. The film-maker had brilliantly crafted this crime-thriller, which kept the audiences engaged till the end.



Second Best Film – Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Vineeth Sreenivasan's Jacobinte Swargarajyam, the family entertainer, which did hit the right chords with the audiences, has been adjudged as the Second Best Movie of the year 2016.



Most Popular Movie – Pulimurugan

Well, no prizes for guessing the winner of this award. Pulimurugan, directed by Vysakh, which went on to create umpteen number of box office records, has been rightly chosen as the Most Popular Movie of the year 2016.



Ruby Jubilee Award - Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who took Malayalam cinema to International level with some of his highly acclaimed movie, will be honoured with the Ruby Jubilee award, specially constituted by the association in accordance with the 40th anniversary of the awards.

