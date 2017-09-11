 »   »   » 47th Kerala State Film Awards: Vinayakan, Rajisha Vijayan & Others Recieve The Top Honours!

The Kerala State Film Awards for the movies released in the year 2016 were announced back in the month of March. The results, did fetch a lot of accolades, as many thought that the deserved were declared as the winners.

The distribution of the 47th Kerala State Film Awards was conducted at Thalassery on September 10, 2017. The mega event was conducted at the Thalassery Municipality Stadium.

The winners including Vinayakan, Manikandan Achari, Rajish Vijayan, Surabhi Lakshmi and a host of other celebrities were present at the function. Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala handed over the awards to the winners.

Photos Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Flowers TV

Vinayakan – The Best Actor Vinayakan, who was adjudged the Best Actor for the year, was present to receive the big award from Shri. Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala. The actor won the award for his stupendous performance in the film Kammatipaadam. Rajisha Vijayan - The Debut That Struck Gold Rajisha Vijayan, the Best Actress of the year 2016, made it a point to be there in person to receive the top honours. The actress won the award for her work in her debut film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, in which she played a character named Eli. Manikandan Achari – The Second Best Actor This man did go on to impress one and all with his stunning performance as Balan in the film Kammatipaadam. The actor fetched the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Supporting Actor, with his very first film. Surabhi Lakshmi Surabhi Lakshmi, the National Award-winning actress, did go on to get her share of success at the Kerala State Film Awards, as well. The actress won a special jury mention, for her performance in the film Minnaminungu. Maheshinte Prathikaaram Team Aashiq Abu and Dileesh Pothan, the producer and the director respectively of the 2016 movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram, came to Thalassery to receive the award. Maheshinte Prathikaaram had won the award for the Best Film With Popular Appeal And Aesthetic Value. Manhole Fetches The Best Film As Well As Best Director Awards Vidhu Vincent, the film-maker of the highly acclaimed film Manhole, was present to receive the award. The film-maker won the Best Director award and at the same time, Manhole won the award for the Best Film. JC Daniel Award Veteran film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who took Malayalam cinema to the international level, in various occasions, was honoured with the JC Daniel Award.

Apart from the above mentioned celebrities, other winners like M Jayachandran, Vineeth, Chethan Jayalal, Salim Kumar were also present to receive the 47th Kerala State Film Awards.