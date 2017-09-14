 »   »   » A Dileep-Manju Warrier Box Office Clash Is On Cards?

The box office battle that we witnessed during the Onam season was just the beginning, as the upcoming Pooja season is all set to witness the arrival of the movies of Dileep, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier & others.

More importantly, the upcoming Pooja season would pave way for an interesting clash at the box office. If the latest reports are to go by, the movies of Dileep and Manju Warrier might clash at the box office, that too, on the very same day.



The movies under consideration are Dileep's Ramaleela and Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha. Keep scrolling down to read more about this.



Dileep's Ramaleela.. After a long wait, the makers of the Dileep starrer Ramaleela confirmed that the film will hit the theatres on September 28, 2017. The film, produced by Tomichan Mulakupaadam is expected to get a grand release. Directed by Arun Gopy, the film is touted to be a different film from Dileep.

Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha.. The teaser of of Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha was released recently. Directed by Phantom Praveen and produced by Martin Prakkat and Joju George, this upcoming film will feature the actress in the role of a single mother. If all goes well, the makers are planning to release the film on September 28, 2017.

Earlier Clash.. Well, it is for the second time that the movies of Dileep and Manju Warrier are releasing on the same season. Earlier, Manju Warrier's Jo and the Boy and Dileep's Two Countries were released during the Christmas season of 2015.

Who Won The Race? Both the films were released in a gap of a day but, Jo and The Boy couldn't find a foothold at the box office. On the other hand, Dileep's Two countries emerged as a blockbuster overpowering the other 3 releases of the season.

Other Releases Of the Upcoming Pooja Season Biju Menon starrer Sherlock Toms, directed by Shafi, Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava, Tovino Thomas starrer Tharangam and Sunny Wayne's much awaited film Pokkiri Simon etc., are also expected to hit the theatres during the season.



Importantly, there are certain reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal's Villain might also hit the theatres on September 28, 2017. Manju Warrier will be seen essaying an important role in the movie.