 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Aadu 2 To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Before the end of the year 2017, the industry will witness the arrival of some of the highly awaited movies and one among them is Aadu 2, the sequel to the film Aadu (2014), which enjoys a huge fan following.

Aadu 2 brings back the same old team of Aadu and the movie starring Jayasurya in the role of Shaji Pappan is expected to make a big mark at the box office.



Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Aadu 2 will hit the theatres during the upcoming Chirstmas season and now, the makers of Aadu 2 have officially announced the exact release date of the movie.



Reportedly, Aadu 2 will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017. It will be one among the big Christmas releases, which are sure to give a good time for the Malayalam film audiences.



Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Aadu 2. The Jayasurya starrer also features actors like Saiju Kurupp, Sunny Wayne, Vijay Babu, Vinayakan and others who played prominent roles in its prequel.



Aadu 2 has been produced by Vijy Babu under the banner Friday Film House. The much awaited film has been directed by Mithun Manuel Thomas who had helmed its prequel, as well.