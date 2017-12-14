 »   »   » WOW! Aadu 2 Breaks The Big Record Of Masterpiece!

Aadu 2, starring Jayasurya in the lead role and the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece are two among the big releases of the upcoming Christmas season. Masterpiece will be the first one to hit the theatres and Aadu 2 will grace the screens a day later.
Expectations are quite high on both these ventures. Masterpiece is touted to be a high voltage entertainer whereas Aadu 2, the sequel to the 2015 superhit movie Aadu is expected to offer a perfect fun ride for the audiences.
Even before the release of the movies, Aadu 2 has broken one of the big records set by Mammootty's Masterpiece. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Aadu 2 Trailer – Fastest To Reach 1 Million Views
The trailer of Aadu 2 had hit the online circuits on December 12, 2017. The trailer emerged as a big hit on Youtube and emerged as the fastest Malayalam movie trailer to cross the 1 Million views mark on Youtube. The trailer crossed 1 Million views in less than 20 hours of time.
Trending At No.1
Meanwhile, the trailer of Aadu is trending at the No.1 position in Youtube India even after 40 hours. The super hit trailer has crossed 1.6 Million views on Youtube and is racing ahead.
Previous Best - Masterpiece
Earlier, this record was held by the trailer of the Mammootty starrer Masterpiece. The trailer of the much awaited film, which released on December 07, 2017 went on to cross the 1 Million views mark within 27 hours of time.