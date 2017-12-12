 »   »   » Aadu 2 Trailer: Shaji Pappan & Team Promise Yet Another Hilarious Ride!

Aadu 2, the much awaited sequel to the 2015 movie Aadu: Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu, is gearing up to hit the theatres during the upcoming Christmas season. Its prequel is one such movie, which has a cult fan following.

Initially, the makers of the Jayasurya starrer Aadu 2 came up with the character posters of the movie and the audiences were overjoyed of the fact that most of the characters from the prequel will also be a part of Aadu 2.



Now, the much awaited trailer of Aadu 2 has hit the online circuits. The makers of the film launched the first official trailer of Aadu 2 through Facebook..



Take a look at the Facebook post of Jayasurya..







The 2 minutes 21 seconds long teaser is a total fun ride and it takes us through the main characters of the movie. Characters like Shaji Pappan, Sarbath Shameer, Dude, Satan Xavier etc., are also a part of the sequel. The trailer definitely promises yet another hilarious ride from the Aadu team.



Aadu 2 will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017. Apart from Jayasurya, the film also features Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup and others in prominent roles. Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film has been bankrolled by Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House.