 »   »   » Achayans Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Achayans, the multi-starrer which stars Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Prakash Raj, etc., in the lead roles, had received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. The Kannan Thamarakulam movie has ended up as a box office average grosser.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Achayans has made an estimated gross collection of Rs. 11.34 Crores from the Kerala box office, within its lifetime run. It is not a highly impressive box office figure for a multi-starrer.



The movie, which is scripted by scenarist-director Sethu, had made a mediocre opening at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of Rs. 68 Lakhs. The unavailability of multiplex screens had severely affected Achayans, in its first week of release.



But, the movie succeeded in crossing the 4-Crore mark at the box office in just 5 days, by making a total collection of 4.12 Crores. Achayans later crossed the 7-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, by collecting 7.15 days in 12 days.



The movie witnessed a huge downfall in collections, after the first two weeks of its release. Achayans, which features Amala Paul, Sshivada, and Anu Sithara, as the female leads, is produced by DNVP Creations.